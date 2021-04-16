COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in Lake County

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana counties included 6.6% in Lake County, up from 6.3%; 9.7% in Porter County, up from 9.1%; 11.2% in LaPorte County, up from 10.7%; 7.4% in Newton County, down from 8.3%; and 6.2% in Jasper County, down from 6.9%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated rose to 28.1%, data showed.

To date, 1,527,472 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,497,753 the previous day, according to state health officials.

There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Appointments were available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.