COVID-19 deaths, confirmed cases continue to rise across NWI

Six additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday across Northwest Indiana, including three in Lake County, two in Porter County and one in LaPorte County.

The deaths bring the total number of deaths to 106 in Lake County, 10 in Porter County, nine in LaPorte County, eight in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and county health departments.

The total number of Hoosiers who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 rose by 51 to a total of 1,264, state and county data showed.

Another 113 deaths in Indiana were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

Porter County, which has been releasing data independently from the state, said one of the deaths in its total was probable.

At least three deaths in LaPorte County involved inmates at Westville Correctional Center, according to data posted by the Indiana Department of Correction. The department was expected to post updated information Wednesday afternoon about the spread of coronavirus in state prisons.