COVID-19 deaths in NWI rise to 78; Indiana surpasses 13,000 confirmed cases

Six additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, bringing the total number to 78.
The new deaths included four in Lake County, one in Porter County and one in Newton County, according to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.
The total number of Hoosiers whose deaths have been linked to the disease rose by 45 to 706. That total includes 61 deaths in Lake County, six in Porter County, five in LaPorte County, five in Newton County and one in Jasper County since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The additional deaths reported Thursday occurred between April 6 and 22, the state health department said.
Data released Thursday morning by the state was up to date as of noon Wednesday. All data was provisional and subject to change as additional data is reported by county and local health officials, the state said. Totals included only those cases reported to the state.
The total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 rose to 13,039, or about 5% from Wednesday's total.
Lake County saw an increase of more than 4%, increasing to 1,346 positive cases. That number included at least 77 confirmed cases in East Chicago and 299 cases in Gary, according to data released Tuesday by each city's health department.
The number of positive cases in Porter County rose by 10 to 209 on Thursday, up from 199 reported a day earlier, according to the county Health Department. Porter County has been releasing data separately from the state.
In LaPorte County, the number of confirmed cases rose by four to a total of 148.
Newton County reported two new cases, for a total of 40.
Jasper County reported three new confirmed cases, for a total of 27.
To the east, St. Joseph County saw 22 new cases, for a total of 475. The county has reported a total of 10 deaths.
Lake County remained second only to Marion County for the number of deaths and confirmed cases. Marion County reported a total of 228 deaths and 4,408 positive cases.
Porter County said it added one new death, for a total of six, to comply with state guidelines requiring the reporting cases with negative or no COVID-19 test results where the health care provider believes the patient's illness was caused by the disease.
The change in reporting requirements was expected to result in sudden increases in case totals, because positive cases and deaths that occurred before Thursday were to be added to totals.
Indiana Health Commissioner Kristina Box said earlier this week the total number of deaths statewide was expected to increase this week because of the change in reporting requirements. It was unclear if the number of cases and deaths in Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties that were reported Thursday by the state health department included any previously unreported cases.
The number of Hoosiers tested for COVID-19 increased to 72,040, or by about 3.7% in the 24-hour reporting period.
That total includes 6,239 in Lake County, 1,368 in Porter County, 966 in LaPorte County, 332 in Jasper County and 112 in Newton County.
About 18.1% of Hoosiers tested had a positive result, the state said.
