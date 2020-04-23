COVID-19 deaths in NWI rise to 78; Indiana surpasses 13,000 confirmed cases

The number of positive cases in Porter County rose by 10 to 209 on Thursday, up from 199 reported a day earlier, according to the county Health Department. Porter County has been releasing data separately from the state.

In LaPorte County, the number of confirmed cases rose by four to a total of 148.

Newton County reported two new cases, for a total of 40.

Jasper County reported three new confirmed cases, for a total of 27.

To the east, St. Joseph County saw 22 new cases, for a total of 475. The county has reported a total of 10 deaths.

Lake County remained second only to Marion County for the number of deaths and confirmed cases. Marion County reported a total of 228 deaths and 4,408 positive cases.

Porter County said it added one new death, for a total of six, to comply with state guidelines requiring the reporting cases with negative or no COVID-19 test results where the health care provider believes the patient's illness was caused by the disease.

The change in reporting requirements was expected to result in sudden increases in case totals, because positive cases and deaths that occurred before Thursday were to be added to totals.