COVID-19 deaths nearing 150 in NWI; State total surpasses 1,300

An additional nine COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Northwest Indiana, including seven in Lake County and one each in Porter and LaPorte counties.
The total number of deaths in Northwest Indiana rose to at least 149, according to state and county data.
Totals included 118 in Lake County, 11 in Porter County, 11 in LaPorte County, eight in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
The total number of Hoosiers who have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 rose by 33 to 1,328, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
An additional 119 deaths in Indiana were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
One of the 11 deaths reported by Porter County officials was a probable case. Data released by the state does not include information about the counties in which probable deaths occurred.
The additional deaths reported Friday occurred between April 26 and May 7, state officials said.
The number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 rose by 675, the largest increase in a 24-hour period this week. The total number of confirmed cases statewide was 23,146.
Lake County reported 74 additional cases, for a total of 2,359.
Indiana has expanded testing while allowing businesses across much of the state to reopen. Lake County is scheduled to begin reopening Monday.
As testing increases, the number of positive cases is likely to increase, said Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's health officer.
Other parameters, such as the severity of cases, number of hospitalizations, and availability of intensive care unit beds and ventilators, will provide officials with a better picture of when communities are prepared to reopen, she said.
Gary, which operates its own health department, had a total of 488 cases and 16 deaths, officials said Friday.
"Unfortunately, the city lost another resident to COVID-19," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said Friday. "We have lost 16 family members, friends and neighbors to the disease. On behalf of our city and my family, our hearts and prayers go out to the loved ones of our lost neighbors."
East Chicago, which also has its own health department, saw a jump of 28 cases in one day. As of Friday, there were a reported 170 residents with coronavirus, in contrast to Thursday's count of 142, according to the East Chicago Health Department. The death toll remains at six people.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Hammond, 374 cases, up 15 from a day before; Crown Point, 261, up four; Merrillville, 223, up six; Dyer, 192, up three; Hobart, 125, no change; Schererville, 115, up one; Munster, 107, no change; Highland, 61, up three; Griffith, 50, up two; "unknown," 47, up one; St. John, 38, no change; Cedar Lake, 37, no change; Lowell, 31, up one; Whiting, 29, no change; Lake Station, 28, no change; "other," 11, no change; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.
Porter County reported an additional nine cases Friday, for a total of 311. The total includes 15 patients being treated at hospitals and 189 who have recovered.
All Porter County townships were reporting at least one case, with the highest totals in Portage Township (132), Center Township (50), Washington Township (43) and Westchester Township (28). Many of the cases in Washington Township involved inmates at the Porter County Jail.
An additional four cases were reported in LaPorte County, which had a total of 307 confirmed cases, according to state data.
More than half the county's positive cases involve inmates at the Westville Correctional Facility, where five offenders have died from the disease. A total of 169 inmates have tested positive, along with 70 staff members, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Newton County reported three additional positive cases, for a total of 64.
Jasper County's case total fell by one to 36, state data showed. Cases can be removed as health officials analyze data.
Additional positive cases reported Friday occurred between April 26 and May 7, state officials said.
A total of 130,128 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, up 5,383 from a day before.
Totals included 11,662 in Lake County, 2,266 in Porter County, 1,845 in LaPorte County, 592 in Jasper County and 193 in Newton County.
The state partnered with OptumServe to open 20 testing sites, including locations in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties. Another 30 testing sites will be announced by next week, state officials said.
Symptomatic individuals can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Clinics run Monday through Friday.
The state department of health also will be offering additional drive-thru testing at St. Mark AME Zion Church, 4200 Alder Street, East Chicago, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Lake County Health Department partnered with Methodist Hospitals and Opus Inspection Inc. to offer a drive-thru testing site this week at the emissions testing facility at 1231 E. Gostlin St. in Hammond. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Additional testing sites around the state, including ISDH drive-thru clinics, can be found on the COVID-19 testing information link at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Nearly 130 testing locations are included in the map, which is updated daily as clinics are added.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.