COVID-19 deaths nearing 150 in NWI; State total surpasses 1,300

Lake County reported 74 additional cases, for a total of 2,359.

Indiana has expanded testing while allowing businesses across much of the state to reopen. Lake County is scheduled to begin reopening Monday.

As testing increases, the number of positive cases is likely to increase, said Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's health officer.

Other parameters, such as the severity of cases, number of hospitalizations, and availability of intensive care unit beds and ventilators, will provide officials with a better picture of when communities are prepared to reopen, she said.

Gary, which operates its own health department, had a total of 488 cases and 16 deaths, officials said Friday.

"Unfortunately, the city lost another resident to COVID-19," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said Friday. "We have lost 16 family members, friends and neighbors to the disease. On behalf of our city and my family, our hearts and prayers go out to the loved ones of our lost neighbors."

East Chicago, which also has its own health department, saw a jump of 28 cases in one day. As of Friday, there were a reported 170 residents with coronavirus, in contrast to Thursday's count of 142, according to the East Chicago Health Department. The death toll remains at six people.