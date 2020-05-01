COVID-19 deaths rise by 13 across NWI; Lake County approaches 2,000 confirmed cases

LaPorte County, which also has been releasing data independently, reported 224 confirmed cases.

More than half of LaPorte County's positive cases have been reported at Westville Correctional Center, where a second death was reported Thursday, according to county and state officials.

In addition to a second death, 45 staff members at the Westville prison and 150 inmates have tested positive for the virus, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. A total of 170 inmates were in isolation and 1,460 were in quarantine as of Thursday.

At Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, eight staff have tested positive and two inmates were in isolation, the Department of Correction said.

The number of positive cases in Newton County increased by 14 to a total of 60.

In Jasper County, health officials removed 13 cases, bringing the total number to 33. Cases can be removed for various reasons, including if the patient is determined to live outside the county and if information is duplicated.

The number of Hoosiers tested for coronavirus rose by 4,660, or about 5%, to 99,639. About 18.7% of those tested received positive results, officials said.