COVID-19 deaths top 100 in Lake County; confirmed cases statewide continue to increase

Six additional COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday pushed Lake County's total to more than 100 since the pandemic began, data showed.
The six new deaths in Lake County were among 62 reported statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. No other Northwest Indiana counties reported any additional deaths Tuesday.
A total of 1,213 Hoosiers have lost their lives after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Another 113 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The deaths occurred between March 31 and May 4, state officials said.
The total number of deaths included 103 in Lake County, eight in Porter County, eight in LaPorte County, eight in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to state and county health departments.
One of the deaths in Porter County was probable, officials said.
Three of the deaths in LaPorte County involved inmates at Westville Correctional Facility, which accounted for more than half of the county's confirmed cases.
An additional 541 COVID-positive cases were reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with the disease to 21,033.
Lake County added 64 confirmed cases Tuesday, for a total of 2,161.
Confirmed cases included 341 in Hammond, up by 14 from the previous day; 232 in Crown Point, up by seven; 209 in Merrillville, up by one; 180 in Dyer, up by five; 116 in Hobart, up by four; 107 in Munster, up by five; 103 in Schererville, up by two; 53 in Highland, up by two; 47 in Griffith, up by two; 45 in "unknown," up by three; 36 in St. John, up by two; 33 in Cedar Lake, up by one; 29 in Whiting, up by one; 29 in Lowell, up by one; 27 in Lake Station, up by one. No change from the previous day was reported for "other," 11; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.
Porter County added 19 cases, for a total of 285, according to the Porter County Health Department.
The number of hospitalized patients in Porter County fell by two to 14. A total of 170 Porter County residents have recovered from coronavirus.
All Porter County townships were reporting at least one case, including Portage Township with 121 cases, Center Township with 44 cases, Washington Township with 43 cases and Westchester Township with 24 cases. A number of cases in Washington Township occurred in the Porter County Jail.
LaPorte County reported 275 positive cases as of Monday evening, up 21 from the previous 24-hour reporting period, according to county health officials.
Newton County had 61 positive cases, and Jasper County recorded 37 positive cases, state data showed.
The number of Hoosiers tested for COVID-19 rose by about 2% from the prior day to a total of 115,834.
About 18.2% of those tested received positive results, state officials said. The tests occurred between April 5 and May 4.
Testing totals included 10,141 in Lake County, 2,028 in Porter County, 1,582 in LaPorte County, 542 in Jasper County and 178 in Newton County.
The Lake County Health Department is offering a drive-thru testing site for symptomatic county residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the emissions testing site at 1231 E. Gostlin St. in Hammond.
