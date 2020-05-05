COVID-19 deaths top 100 in Lake County; confirmed cases statewide continue to increase

Confirmed cases included 341 in Hammond, up by 14 from the previous day; 232 in Crown Point, up by seven; 209 in Merrillville, up by one; 180 in Dyer, up by five; 116 in Hobart, up by four; 107 in Munster, up by five; 103 in Schererville, up by two; 53 in Highland, up by two; 47 in Griffith, up by two; 45 in "unknown," up by three; 36 in St. John, up by two; 33 in Cedar Lake, up by one; 29 in Whiting, up by one; 29 in Lowell, up by one; 27 in Lake Station, up by one. No change from the previous day was reported for "other," 11; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.