COVID-19 kills 4 more in region

COVID-19 claimed four more lives in the Region last week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The four deaths from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3 are up one from the previous week and equal to the week prior to that.

Three of the deaths were in Lake County and the other was in Porter County, data showed.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, COVID-19 killed 2,947 with another 137 probable deaths.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Northwest Indiana slightly declined from the week before, decreasing by two to 237. Lake County led the way with a seven-day average of 129, but that was down 18 from the week prior.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

While COVID-19 cases dipped a bit in the Region, monkeypox was on the rise across the state.

As of Saturday, Indiana had recorded 172 cases of monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was an increase of 25 cases in seven days.