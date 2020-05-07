COVID deaths, cases continue to increase in Lake County

Six additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, including five in Lake County and one in LaPorte County.
The deaths bring totals to 111 in Lake County, 10 in Porter County, 10 in LaPorte County, eight in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and county health officials.
A total of 1,295 Hoosiers have died after being diagnosed with the disease, up by 31 from totals reported Wednesday, state officials said.
An additional 119 deaths in Indiana were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The 10 deaths reported by the Porter County Health Department include one probable case, county officials said.
The number of deaths involving inmates at the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County rose by two to a total of five, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. A total of 169 inmates and 70 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
The additional deaths reported Thursday occurred between April 28 and May 6, state officials said.
The number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 rose by 650, to a total of 22,503.
In Lake County, 55 additional cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 2,284.
Gary, which operates its own health department, said Wednesday the city was tracking 496 positive cases and had recorded 15 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department had 134 positive cases and six deaths, according to information posted Tuesday.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following totals Thursday for other communities: Hammond, 359 positive cases and 13 deaths; Crown Point, 257 cases, 13 deaths; Merrillville, 217 cases, seven deaths; Dyer, 189 cases, nine deaths; Hobart, 125 cases, seven deaths; Schererville, 114 cases, three deaths; Munster, 107 cases, 10 deaths; Highland, 58 cases, one death; Griffith, 48 cases, one death; "unknown," 46 cases; St. John, 38 cases, one death; Cedar Lake, 37 cases, one death; Lowell, 30 cases, two deaths; Whiting, 29 cases, one death; "other," 11 cases; Schneider, three cases; New Chicago, one case.
Porter County reported 12 additional cases Thursday, for a total of 302. That number included 15 being treated at hospitals and 189 who have recovered.
The highest number of cases was reported in Portage Township, which logged 129. All townships were reporting at least one case, including Center Township, 49; Washington Township, 43; and Westchester Township, 25. Numbers for Washington Township included inmates at the Porter County Jail.
In LaPorte County, 20 new cases were reported, for a total of 303, according to state data.
Newton and Jasper counties reported no change in case numbers for the second 24-hour reporting period, with 61 and 37 confirmed cases, respectively.
Additional positive cases occurred between April 28 and May 6, state officials said.
A total of 124,782 Hoosiers have been tested since the coronavirus pandemic began, with about 18% receiving positive results.
Totals included 10,961 in Lake County, 2,204 in Porter County, 1,757 in LaPorte County, 572 in Jasper County and 187 in Newton County.
State officials said 20 sites around the state opened Wednesday through a partnership with OptumServe in an effort to increase testing. Another 30 testing sites will be announced by next week, state officials said.
Symptomatic individuals can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Clinics run Monday through Friday and include sites in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties.
Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. If you have private health insurance, please bring that information with you, officials said.
The state department of health also will be offering additional drive-thru testing at St. Mark AME Zion Church, 4200 Alder Street, East Chicago, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The Lake County Health Department partnered with Methodist Hospitals and Opus Inspection Inc. to offer a drive-thru testing site this week at the emissions testing facility at 1231 E. Gostlin St. in Hammond.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.
Gallery: Regionites show off shaggy hairdos, DIY cuts during quarantine
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.