COVID deaths, cases continue to increase in Lake County

In LaPorte County, 20 new cases were reported, for a total of 303, according to state data.

Newton and Jasper counties reported no change in case numbers for the second 24-hour reporting period, with 61 and 37 confirmed cases, respectively.

Additional positive cases occurred between April 28 and May 6, state officials said.

A total of 124,782 Hoosiers have been tested since the coronavirus pandemic began, with about 18% receiving positive results.

Totals included 10,961 in Lake County, 2,204 in Porter County, 1,757 in LaPorte County, 572 in Jasper County and 187 in Newton County.

State officials said 20 sites around the state opened Wednesday through a partnership with OptumServe in an effort to increase testing. Another 30 testing sites will be announced by next week, state officials said.

Symptomatic individuals can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Clinics run Monday through Friday and include sites in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties.

Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. If you have private health insurance, please bring that information with you, officials said.