Damage, power outages after storms rip through Region

Strong storms ripped through the Region overnight, damaging homes, downing tree limbs and leaving about 40,000 NIPSCO customers across northern Indiana without power as of 7 a.m. Monday.

Affected communities in Northwest Indiana included Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, Dyer, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Hobart, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, St. John, Schererville, Valparaiso and Westville.

In Merrillville, a power outage caused traffic backups westbound at U.S. 30 and Randolph Street due to the traffic lights being out.

More than 10,000 customers were without power in Portage, where the storms downed tree limbs and damaged homes.

David Sisak, of Portage, said he heard a big boom just before midnight Sunday and looked out of his home along Airport Road to see a section of his rear fence damaged.

He then discovered siding torn from his home, the lower section of the garage door pulled away and other damage to his house.

"We thought we got struck by lightning," Sisak said, while out surveying the damage Monday morning.

There was no damage inside the home and he, his wife and six children were unharmed.