DEMOTTE — The driver of an SUV who struck a semi Friday near Ind. 10 and Interstate 65 was killed in the crash, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

The semi driver was exiting a Love's Travel Stop parking lot onto the highway heading west. A man in a GMC Terrain was traveling east at a high speed when his vehicle smashed into the semitrailer carrying two steel coils, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

When deputies and medics arrived, they found Justin Hardesty, 30, of Crown Point trapped inside his vehicle with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after.

The truck driver was not injured.

The stretch of the road was briefly closed for cleanup but has since been reopened. The crash is still under investigation.

