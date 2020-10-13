 Skip to main content
DeMotte Christian Schools suspend in-person learning for 2 weeks
DeMotte Christian Schools suspend in-person learning for 2 weeks

DEMOTTE —DeMotte Christian Schools is suspending in-person learning after multiple students and staff members reported positive cases of COVID-19.

The small, private pair of schools, including DeMotte Christian Grade School and Covenant Christian High School in north Jasper County, will extend virtual learning to students through fall break, which begins on Oct. 22. Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Oct. 26.

The school saw its first reported cases last week, with one student case in each building and as many as two staff members so far testing positive, DeMotte Christian Schools Superintendent Devon Brinks said.

Before getting tested, affected staff members showed minor symptoms mirroring allergies without reporting a fever, Brinks said, prompting administration to encourage all staff at the school to get tested over the long weekend. Students were out of school Friday for a previously planned records day. 

"We’re just being really cautious," Brinks said. "It’s more preventative measures."

While other area schools have seen similar numbers of cases without closing buildings, DeMotte Christian Schools' size — serving around 100 students in its high school and 300 in its pre-Kindergarten through eighth-grade school, according to the Indiana Department of Education — and an increase of cases in the DeMotte community led administrators to enact preventative measures.

A majority of students are from DeMotte, Brinks said. However, the private schools also see some students from the Crown Point, Hebron and Lowell areas.

If a case were to spread to a high school sports team of 20 or so students, for example, Brinks said that alone could affect 20% of the high school student population. With two teachers affected and others getting tested, staffing for the small school with limited substitute resources available was also a consideration, Brinks said.

DeMotte Christian Schools reopened for its fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic on Aug. 12, following mask mandates and health department guidance for social distancing.

The schools have enacted deep cleaning protocols and are able to effectively distance students with the schools' smaller class sizes, which Brinks said he thinks explains how the schools have made it through the first quarter before seeing its first reported cases.

Administrators have put fundraisers and in-person PSAT exams on pause during the schools' virtual learning period. Extracurricular activities are being weighed on a case-by-case basis, Brinks said.

"We’re not afraid to make the calls to do what we’re doing for two weeks because we know that’s what best," Brinks said. "Safety comes first."

