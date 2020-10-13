DeMotte Christian Schools suspend in-person learning for 2 weeks

DEMOTTE —DeMotte Christian Schools is suspending in-person learning after multiple students and staff members reported positive cases of COVID-19.
The small, private pair of schools, including DeMotte Christian Grade School and Covenant Christian High School in north Jasper County, will extend virtual learning to students through fall break, which begins on Oct. 22. Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Oct. 26.
The school saw its first reported cases last week, with one student case in each building and as many as two staff members so far testing positive, DeMotte Christian Schools Superintendent Devon Brinks said.
COVID-19 schools update: Here's what NWI schools, universities are reporting this week in coronavirus case counts
Before getting tested, affected staff members showed minor symptoms mirroring allergies without reporting a fever, Brinks said, prompting administration to encourage all staff at the school to get tested over the long weekend. Students were out of school Friday for a previously planned records day.
"We’re just being really cautious," Brinks said. "It’s more preventative measures."
While other area schools have seen similar numbers of cases without closing buildings, DeMotte Christian Schools' size — serving around 100 students in its high school and 300 in its pre-Kindergarten through eighth-grade school, according to the Indiana Department of Education — and an increase of cases in the DeMotte community led administrators to enact preventative measures.
A majority of students are from DeMotte, Brinks said. However, the private schools also see some students from the Crown Point, Hebron and Lowell areas.
If a case were to spread to a high school sports team of 20 or so students, for example, Brinks said that alone could affect 20% of the high school student population. With two teachers affected and others getting tested, staffing for the small school with limited substitute resources available was also a consideration, Brinks said.
DeMotte Christian Schools reopened for its fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic on Aug. 12, following mask mandates and health department guidance for social distancing.
The schools have enacted deep cleaning protocols and are able to effectively distance students with the schools' smaller class sizes, which Brinks said he thinks explains how the schools have made it through the first quarter before seeing its first reported cases.
Administrators have put fundraisers and in-person PSAT exams on pause during the schools' virtual learning period. Extracurricular activities are being weighed on a case-by-case basis, Brinks said.
"We’re not afraid to make the calls to do what we’re doing for two weeks because we know that’s what best," Brinks said. "Safety comes first."
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.