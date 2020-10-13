DeMotte Christian Schools suspends in-person learning for 2 weeks

A majority of students are from DeMotte, Brinks said. However, the private schools also see some students from the Crown Point, Hebron and Lowell areas.

If a case were to spread to a high school sports team of 20 or so students, for example, Brinks said that alone could affect 20% of the high school student population. With two teachers affected and others getting tested, staffing for the small school with limited substitute resources available was also a consideration, Brinks said.

DeMotte Christian Schools reopened for its fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic on Aug. 12, following mask mandates and health department guidance for social distancing.

The schools have enacted deep cleaning protocols and are able to effectively distance students with the schools' smaller class sizes, which Brinks said he thinks explains how the schools have made it through the first quarter before seeing its first reported cases.

Administrators have put fundraisers and in-person PSAT exams on pause during the schools' virtual learning period. Extracurricular activities are being weighed on a case-by-case basis, Brinks said.