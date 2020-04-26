Don't let pandemic stop you from seeking help for chronic health conditions, EMS says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Emergency Medical Services provider for the DeMotte area issued a warning Sunday to people with chronic health conditions to not let the coronavirus pandemic prevent them from calling 911 if they need medical attention.

EMA providers nationwide are seeing an increase in out-of-hospital deaths because people with chronic health conditions are opting not to seek medical attention in an attempt to avoid potential COVID-19 exposure, Keener Township EMS said in a Facebook post.

"Don't sit at home with chest pain, high blood pressure, abnormal blood sugars, fluid in your legs or lungs, or other issues and not seek medical treatment out of fear from being exposed to COVID-19," the post said. "You are far more likely to succumb to your pre-existing conditions, which would be rather unfortunate. If you experience a symptom or something that three months ago would have prompted you to call 911 for an ambulance or to be evaluated by a doctor in an emergency room, it should prompt you to do the same today."

Ambulance services and emergency rooms are prepared to handle possible COVID-19 patients and patients with other health issues simultaneously, Keener Township EMS said.