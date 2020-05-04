Environmental groups push NIPSCO on coal ash removal plans

“For the five ash ponds at Michigan City being closed, NIPSCO selected the most protective closure option under the rule, which also serves as the lowest-cost option,” Meyer said. “This is a multi-phased plan. Once the ponds are closed, continued monitoring and sampling will determine the best steps needed to address the groundwater.”

Environmental groups have been calling on NIPSCO to release a plan to control dust during the removal.

A formal dust-control plan is being finalized and will be made public, Meyer said.

The coalition wants to see the plan so members can evaluate whether it will adequately protect workers and residents who live near the route trucks will take from Michigan City to Wheatfield, Evans said.

Air pollution can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular health problems, said Indra Frank, environmental health and water policy director at Hoosier Environmental Council.

“Coal ash has particles, some so fine they can be inhaled deep into the lungs,” Frank said.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the community is requesting NIPSCO postpone removal of coal ash from the site, Evans said.