FAIR OAKS — A 30-year-old man was charged with felony animal cruelty and intimidation after spraying his sister's cat with aerosol glue and threatening to set the animal on fire, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Keifer Fleming, of Fair Oaks, told police Aug. 3 that he had been "subjected to harassment and threats by family members while he was working in the kitchen." Conversations with family members told a different story, the sheriff's office said.

His threats to set the cat on fire and burn the family's house down came from a "desire for retaliation," fueled by anger toward his family, the sheriff's office said.

Fleming is being held at the Jasper County Jail. He is set to appear in court in October, according to online court records.

