Fatal crash on I-65 causes closures in southbound lanes, police say

JASPER COUNTY — A fatal crash on Interstate 65 has caused closures of all southbound lanes in the area Saturday night.

The crash happened at 5 p.m. Indiana State Police warned drivers of the crash that caused one death on southbound I-65 at the 229 mile marker, located near the Roselawn/DeMotte exit.

ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said drivers should find alternative routes by using Indiana 55 or U.S. 41 to circumvent the closure.

Police said at this time information is still being gathered and it is unknown how many were injured or the circumstances of the crash.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

