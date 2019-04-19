CHESTERTON — A North Judson man tried to blame a cat after he lost control of a car and drove into a ditch with his children in the car, but troopers didn't buy it, police said.
David R. Sutphin, 23, of North Judson, was driving a 2009 Saturn east on Interstate 94 when he exited onto U.S. 20 at the Porter/Chesterton exit and crashed about 9:20 p.m., Indiana State Police said.
A 20-year-old North Judson woman in the front passenger's seat began to have a medical emergency and was taken to Porter Regional Hospital, where was treated and released, police said.
Two children — ages 10 months and 2 years — were in child restraints and not injured in the crash. They were released to grandparents, police said.
Sutphin told police a cat ran across the ramp before he crashed.
A trooper suspected Sutphin was on alcohol or drugs and administered tests, which Sutphin failed, police said.
Sutphin was booked into the Porter County Jail on two felony counts of neglect of a dependent, felony operating while intoxicated, and two counts of misdemeanor OWI.
The ramp was closed for about an hour.