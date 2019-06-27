{{featured_button_text}}
High water covers part of Porter County Road 450 North just west of 475 West Wednesday, May 1 following two days of rain that left some low-lying areas around the Region under water.

 John Luke, The Times

Overnight rains have prompted a flood warning to be issued by the National Weather Service for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties early Thursday.

The NWS warning remains in effect until 4:45 p.m. this evening and replaces the previous flash flood warnings, according to officials.

"Although rainfall has ended and most small streams should be cresting soon, flooding is expected to continue as water slowly drains downstream," NWS officials said in a news release Thursday. "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding."

Areas that may experience flooding include Merrillville, Schererville, Crown Point, Munster, Griffith, St. John, Cedar Lake, Lowell, DeMotte, Momence, Morocco, Thayer, Roselawn, Gifford, Enos, Pembroke, Fair Oaks and Dunns Bridge.

The storms also led to more than 1,800 customers without power as of Thursday morning, according to NIPSCO's website, affecting 37 cities in the Region.

Check back at nwi.com for more updates as they become available.

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.