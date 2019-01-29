Flurries, blowing snow expected Tuesday before arctic blast hits

Some roads remained slick Tuesday morning ahead of an arctic blast expected to begin later in the day, officials said.
Indiana State Police warned drivers Tuesday morning to avoid a stretch of Interstate 65 from the Ind. 114 exit near Rensselaer south to Wolcott because of numerous crashes and slide-offs, particularly involving semis.
"This is an open area with no protection," Sgt. Ann Wojas tweeted. "Please! #SlowDown."
The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District said its plow drivers were still battling against snow that fell Monday and were prepared to respond to slick conditions through Thursday. Drivers should be especially careful on bridges and curves and make room for plows.
There is a chance that up to another inch of snow could fall Tuesday, and blowing and drifting snow later in the day could significantly reduce visibility. It's possible ground blizzard conditions could develop in open, rural areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters warned the wind chill Tuesday night into Thursday morning would be "potentially life-threatening." Morning air temperatures in Northwest Indiana could be record-breaking.
A wind chill warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Thursday for Northwest Indiana.
Air temperatures from zero to 20 degrees below, with wind chills of 20 to 55 degrees below, are possible late Tuesday into early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Air temperatures in Northwest Indiana on Wednesday morning could start out around minus 19 to 21 degrees and rise only to minus 9 to 12 degrees, breaking the record "high" in Chicago of minus 11. Wind chills during the day Wednesday could range from 40 to 55 degrees below.
In those conditions, frostbite on exposed skin can occur in as little as five minutes. Anyone heading out should wear layers, hats, facecovers, gloves and waterproof boots. Bring pets inside, and know the signs of hypothermia and frostbite, forecasters said.
Residents also should take precautions ahead of the cold, by clearing snow away from gas meters and exhaust or fresh air vents for appliances, officials said. Cars should be filled with gas and tire pressures checked, because cold air can impact pressure levels.
State police in Illinois and Indiana planned to add extra patrols because of the cold.
"This is extreme cold, which makes it imperative that people call for help if they find themselves in a situation where their car might not be working or in an accident," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner, whose district covers the Indiana Toll Road. "It can get deadly quick with the cold weather being forecasted."
Residents who find themselves in potentially life-threatening emergencies should call 911, Lake County 911 said.
Nonemergency callers should dial 219-660-0000 in Lake County or 219-322-5000 in Cedar Lake and Schererville.
For information on travel conditions in Indiana, call 800-261-7623.
Warming shelter availability varies by community. Call city or town halls for more information.
Gallery: Winter weather in the Region
Snowy weather in the Region
Using an inflated inner tube, Pablo Muñoz slides down Merrillville's Hidden Lake sled hill Monday January 28, 2019.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Snowy weather in the Region
Erick Camacho of Gary slides down the sled hill Monday January 28, 2019 at Hidden Lake Park in Merrillville. Relatively warm temperatures brought Region residents outside ahead of this weeks predicted dangerously low temperatures.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Snowy weather in the Region
Erick Camacho of Gary slides down the sled hill Monday January 28, 2019 at Hidden Lake Park in Merrillville. Relatively warm temperatures brought Region residents outside ahead of this weeks predicted dangerously low temperatures.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Snowy weather in the Region
Pablo Muñoz, left, and Erick Camacho, both of Gary, ascend Merrillville's Hidden Lake sled hill Monday January 28, 2019.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Snowy weather in the Region
Cedar Lake residents Amanda Copeland, left, Anthony Carns and Matt Jansma work on creating a large snow sculpture on Cedar Lake Monday January 28, 2019. They intend it to be a large snowman.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Snowy weather in the Region
Cedar Lake residents Amanda Copeland, left, Matt Jansma and Anthony Carns work on creating a large snow sculpture on Cedar Lake Monday January 28, 2019. They wanted to outdo the snowman and snow kids created by Cedar Lake resident Kandi Pigg.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Winter weather
Swans and ducks swim in a warmer area Monday as a large flock of geese land on the frozen part of Lake George in Hobart.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Winter weather
Nancy Wiersma takes Harley, a pomsky breed dog, for a walk in the snow on Monday in St. John.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Winter weather
The snow falls in Valparaiso Monday.
Annette Arnold, The Times
Winter weather
Snow falls in Valparaiso Monday.
Annette Arnold, The Times
Winter weather
Snow falls in Valparaiso Monday.
Annette Arnold, The Times
Winter weather
Snow falls Monday in Crown Point.
Bill Dolan, The Times
Winter weather
Andrew Miller clears snow off his car Monday near Founders Square in Portage.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Winter weather
Rudy Miller clears his driveway Monday with a shovel on Carmen Street in Portage. Local officials are cautioning motorists to stay off the roads for nonessential travel the next few days due to snow and ice.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Winter weather
Matt Harmon runs a snowblower Monday clearing sidewalks near Founders Square in Portage. Record-breaking lows are expected Wednesday in the Region.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Winter weather
Birdseed is in demand in cold weather.
Provided, Phil Tempelman
Winter weather
Birdseed is in demand in cold weather.
Provided, Phil Tempelman
Winter weather
Bird seed is in demand in cold weather.
Provided, Phil Tempelman
Winter weather
A male cardinal offers a spot of color on the frigid landscape in Phil Tempelman's back yard.
Provided, Phil Tempelman
Winter weather
Buffington Harbor in Gary shows the effects of winter.
Provided, Jeffery Pulliam
Winter weather
Fencing and plants stand testimony to the bitter cold on Chicago's Southeast Side.
Provided, Jeffery Pulliam
Winter weather
Buffington Harbor in Gary shows the effects of winter.
Provided, Jeffery Pulliam
Winter weather
Buffington Harbor in Gary shows the effects of winter.
Provided, Jeffery Pulliam
Winter weather
Buffington Harbor in Gary shows the effects of winter.
Provided, Jeffery Pulliam
Winter weather
Buffington Harbor in Gary shows the effects of winter.
Provided, Jeffery Pulliam
Winter weather
Lake Michigan begins to freeze along Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's Southeast Side.
Provided, Jeffery Pulliam
Winter weather
A lonely grill along Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's Southeast Side.
Provided, Jeffery Pulliam
Winter weather
Buffington Harbor in Gary shows the effects of winter.
Provided, Jeffery Pulliam
Winter in Munster
Winter in Munster
Provided, Phil Tempelman
Winter in Munster
Winter in Munster
Provided, Phil Tempelman
Winter in Munster
Winter in Munster
Provided, Phil Tempelman
Winter in Munster
Winter in Munster
Provided, Phil Tempelman
Fox Memorial Park
A tree stands in the cold wintry landscape at LaPorte's Fox Memorial Park.
Doug Ross, The Times
Ice fishermen
Ice fishermen prepare their gear at Rogers Lakewood Park in Valparaiso.
Doug Ross, The Times
Fox Memorial Park
The Three Sisters, as the trees in the lake at LaPorte's Fox Memorial Park are often known, stand in the snow and ice.
Doug Ross, The Times
Granary in winter
Icicles hang from the roof of a granary in Porter County's Washington Township
Doug Ross, The Times
Granary in winter
A dilapidated granary in Porter County's Washington Township bears the brunt of ice and snow.
Doug Ross, The Times
Tree in winter
A solitary tree is silhouetted by the ballfields in Westville.
Doug Ross, The Times
Snow
Snow is spotted in Northwest Indiana Jan. 20.
Yvonne Condo
Snow
The sun rises on a snowy landscape on Jan. 20.
Yvonne Condo
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Snow billows around the Fusion sculpture Saturday in downtown Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Phyllondra Robinson, right, and her sibling, Johnathan, use shovels and salt to remove snow from the sidewlk outside their grandmother's store Saturday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Jonathan Robinson, left, of Gary, uses salt to help remove snow from the sidewalk outside his grandmother's store Jan. 19 in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Heavy machinery clears snow near the Hudson-Campbell Sports Center on Jan. 19 in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Traffic proceeds on Broadway Saturday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
From left, siblings Jonathan, Phayaundra, Phyllondra and Phaydra Robinson, all of Gary, remove snow from outside their grandmother's store Saturday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Phyllondra Robinson, of Gary, removes snow from the sidewalk outside of her grandmother's store Saturday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
Gary traffic control worker Lemont Ragland clears snow from the sidewalk Saturday outside the Genesis Convention Center in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region
An Indiana Department of Transportation plow truck clears snow on Broadway Saturday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Winter scene
A bush's needles peek out from under their snow cover.
Doug Ross, The Times
Frosty morning
Jared Luttjeboer
Frosty morning
Jared Luttjeboer
Frosty morning
Jared Luttjeboer
Frosty morning
Jared Luttjeboer
Frosty morning
Jared Luttjeboer
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Bill Dolan
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Bill Dolan
Frosty morning
Frost covers the ground and trees at Centennial Park in Munster Monday.
Bill Dolan, The Times
Griffith snow
Central Park in Griffith Monday morning.
Stephanie, @missPinktoYOU
Snow day
Tucker young wears his new sweater in Highland on a snowy Monday morning.
Natalie Sarwacinski
Portage lakefront
Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Portage lakefront
Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Portage lakefront
Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Portage lakefront
Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Portage lakefront
Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Portage lakefront
Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Portage lakefront
People brave the winds for a few moments to get a photo of the large waves. Cold winds drive big surf at the Portage Lakefront on Monday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Truck crash on I-94
Traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 backs up well into Indiana following an accident involving a jackknifed semi just east of Torrence Avenue in Lansing.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Truck crash on I-94
Traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 backs up well into Indiana following an accident involving a jackknifed semitruck just east of Torrence Avenue in Lansing.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Truck crash on I-94
A tow truck prepares to remove a semi that had jackknifed Monday on the westbound side of Interstate 80/94 just east of Torrence Avenue n Lansing.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Snow photo
A fallen tree on Monday took down a utility line along Ransom Road west of Campbell Street in Valparaiso.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Snow photo
Valparaiso resident Morris Paulsen walks Zorro, who was loving the weather Monday.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Valparaiso
Snow falls Monday morning in Valparaiso.
Annette Arnold, The Times
Valparaiso
Snow falls Monday morning in Valparaiso.
Annette Arnold, The Times
Snow photo
A large fallen tree on Monday blocks the northbound lane of County Road 400 East a short distance south of U.S. 6 in Jackson Township.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Subscribe to Daily Headlines