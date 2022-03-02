For area faithful, Lent begins this week

For the 186,000 Roman Catholics of the four-county Diocese of Gary, this week starts the holy season of Lent.

This 40-day journey of fasting and abstinence, penance and almsgiving starts with Ash Wednesday and continues into Holy Week, leading to Easter Sunday on April 17.

According to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Lent ends at sundown on Holy Thursday. It is a period of preparation to celebrate the Resurrection on Easter.

While he is on retreat this week, Bishop Robert J. McClory of the Gary diocese, in an upcoming column in the Northwest Indiana Catholic newspaper, recalls the encouragement to “Outgive, Outfast, Outpray,” — a tagline shared by a priest who adapted the “Survivor” television show’s “Outwit. Outlast. Outplay.”

These three core commitments for Lent come from the Ash Wednesday Gospel reading. McClory points out that the call to act on these three things is not reserved only for Lent.

“While we intensify our practices in this regard during Lent, they really should be year-round commitments,” the bishop explained. “When we put these into practice in a focused way during Lent, they can become virtuous habits.”

The bishop asserts that a more focused practice of giving, praying and fasting during Lent is not meant to be 40 days of drudgery, but the beginning or continuance of habits that remain.

“We adopt a more intense approach during Lent, and as a result, we hopefully experience a blessing that comes from expanding our hearts to give to others, opening ourselves up to more prayerful conversations with God and offering up some comforts so that we identify with the sufferings of others,” McClory stated.

While this nation’s Catholic bishops acknowledge that many are aware of the practice of abstaining from meat on Lenten Fridays, the faithful are also called to practice self-discipline and fast in other ways throughout the season. They add that almsgiving applies not just to monetary gifts but also the sharing of time and talents.

This year, Pope Francis is calling Catholics to prayer and fasting to end the war in Ukraine.

Also during Lent, the baptized are called to renew their commitment as others prepare to be baptized through the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults. The RCIA is a period of discernment for individuals seeking to become Catholics. Successful candidates are welcomed into the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday.

The Rev. Michael Yadron, pastor at St Thomas more in Munster, encourages parishioners to make Lenten resolutions akin to New Year's resolutions, only more spiritually based.

“They need to be simple and achievable so as not to guarantee failure, and there shouldn't be too many made,” Yadron said. “I also encourage positive actions as well as the ‘negative’ (giving up things) for Lent.”

Yadron noted that the traditional American Ash Wednesday practice of ashes applied to the forehead will return. Last year, due to the pandemic, the celebrant recited a communal prayer, then sprinkled ashes over each person’s head.

The Rev. Benjamin Ross, pastor at St. Bridget in Hobart, approaches Lent as a season for renewal.

“The beauty of the Lenten season is that the whole church embarks on this journey together, in solidarity with one another,” Ross said. “Each one is participating in whatever way they feel God is calling them to take on in prayer, fasting and almsgiving in order to allow God's grace to break through in their lives.”

The Hobart pastor added, “The purpose of Lenten practices is to make room for God in our daily life, believing that he can make a difference. Now is the time to slough off the old self and be renewed by the saving power of Jesus Christ.”

According to guidelines from the Diocese of Gary’s Office of Worship, the Lenten practice of fasting and abstinence does not reflect “ancient diet plans.”

As stated in diocesan guidelines, “We do this to give concrete expressions to our trust in God to give us the spiritual sustenance we need. (Fasting and abstinence are) intended to strengthen our deep belief that God who raised Jesus from the dead also fills our every need.”

McClory added, “Just think about the long-term blessing if this Lent is a springboard to a better way of life: more loving and giving to others, a closer intimacy with Jesus, and living in solidarity with Jesus’ fasting and all those who suffer.”

