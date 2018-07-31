Gary woman, Merrillville man airlifted after single-car crash on I-65

Two Lake County residents were flown to an Illinois hospital after a crash Monday on Interstate 65, just north of the Remington exit, police said.
Dranetta Tyler, 28, of Gary, and JaJuan Harris, 23, of Merrillville, were each ejected from the car during the crash, Indiana State Police said.
The car they were in ran off the road about 8 p.m. and overturned.
Tyler and Harris were airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation, police said.