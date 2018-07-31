Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Gary woman, Merrillville man airlifted after single-car crash on I-65

Two people were flown by helicopter to an Illinois hospital Monday night after the car they were riding in went off the road and overturned, ejecting them, along Interstate 65 in Jasper County.

 Provided

Two Lake County residents were flown to an Illinois hospital after a crash Monday on Interstate 65, just north of the Remington exit, police said.

Dranetta Tyler, 28, of Gary, and JaJuan Harris, 23, of Merrillville, were each ejected from the car during the crash, Indiana State Police said.

The car they were in ran off the road about 8 p.m. and overturned.

Tyler and Harris were airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, police said.

Tags

Public safety reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.