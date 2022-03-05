Gusty storms prompt hazardous weather outlook in NWI

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for all Northwest Indiana counties and Cook County warning of gusty winds and a Saturday night storm.

Severe storms that have developed over Iowa are set to move across northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

Strong gusty winds of up to 60 mph will be the main hazard, and a low-level threat for a possible tornado exists below the Interstate 39 corridor.

The NWS cautioned residents that the wind could blow around unsecured objects and damage trees and power lines.

There is also a limited hail risk. Sunday is also set to have high winds, and temperatures are set to drop due to a cold front to a high in the late 40-degree range.

Monday will be in the late 30s, and there is a possibility of snow.

