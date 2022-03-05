 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Gusty storms prompt hazardous weather outlook in NWI

  • 0
Severe weather lightning stock

File photo

 The Times

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for all Northwest Indiana counties and Cook County warning of gusty winds and a Saturday night storm. 

Severe storms that have developed over Iowa are set to move across northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana Saturday night, the National Weather Service said. 

Strong gusty winds of up to 60 mph will be the main hazard, and a low-level threat for a possible tornado exists below the Interstate 39 corridor. 

The NWS cautioned residents that the wind could blow around unsecured objects and damage trees and power lines. 

There is also a limited hail risk. Sunday is also set to have high winds, and temperatures are set to drop due to a cold front to a high in the late 40-degree range. 

Monday will be in the late 30s, and there is a possibility of snow. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'We'll Tear You Apart': Ukrainians Give Defiant Messages to Russians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts