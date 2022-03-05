Gusty storms prompt hazardous weather outlook in NWI

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for all Northwest Indiana counties and Cook County warning of gusty winds and a Saturday night storm.
Severe storms that have developed over Iowa are set to move across northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.
Strong gusty winds of up to 60 mph will be the main hazard, and a low-level threat for a possible tornado exists below the Interstate 39 corridor.
The NWS cautioned residents that the wind could blow around unsecured objects and damage trees and power lines.
There is also a limited hail risk. Sunday is also set to have high winds, and temperatures are set to drop due to a cold front to a high in the late 40-degree range.
Monday will be in the late 30s, and there is a possibility of snow.
PHOTOS: Excellence in Public Service Award - Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good
Excellence in Public Service Award - Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good
Honoree Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good, speaks at the Excellence in Public Service Award Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Excellence in Public Service Award - Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good
MAAC founder Stewart McMillan speaks at the Excellence in Public Service Award program.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Excellence in Public Service Award - Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good
Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good, right, speaks at the Excellence in Public Service Award program for which he was the honoree. MAAC founder Stewart McMillan holds Jeff Good's award.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Excellence in Public Service Award - Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good
Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good, left, chats with MAAC Board of Directors member George Douglas.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Excellence in Public Service Award - Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good
Honoree Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good, speaks at the Excellence in Public Service Award Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Excellence in Public Service Award - Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good
MAAC Foundation President Celina Weatherwax speaks Thursday at the first annual Excellence in Public Service Award program.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Excellence in Public Service Award - Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good
Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good, speaks at the Excellence in Public Service Award program for which he was the honoree.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Excellence in Public Service Award - Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good
Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good, speaks at the Excellence in Public Service Award program for which he was the honoree.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Excellence in Public Service Award - Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good
MAAC founder Stewart McMillan speaks at the Excellence in Public Service Award program.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Excellence in Public Service Award - Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good
MAAC founder Stewart McMillan, center, chats with Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good, right, and his mother Sandy Good.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Excellence in Public Service Award - Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good
Bill Hanna speaks at the Excellence in Public Service Award program.
John J. Watkins, The Times
