Hazardous weather, travel conditions predicted overnight through Wednesday
alert urgent

Hazardous weather, travel conditions predicted overnight through Wednesday

  • Updated
Winter plow file

An Indiana Department of Transportation plow truck clears snow. A winter weather advisory throughout the Region is in effect from 3 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

A hazardous weather outlook for Cook County and Northwest Indiana warns that overnight heavy winds will create patches of blowing and drifting snow that will last through Wednesday. 

Temperatures will drop for Wednesday, which will see highs in the low 20s and lows in the 5 to 7 degree range, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperatures will continue through Friday.  

The winter weather advisory includes Gary, Hammond, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, LaPorte, Michigan City, Chicago, Calumet City, Beecher and Crete. The advisory will be effective between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, and meteorologists warn of string west winds, falling temperatures and some snow expected. 

The conditions will cause hazards for drivers, and the most hazardous conditions are expected to develop late overnight into Wednesday. 

The wind gusts are expected to be as high as 50 mph Wednesday morning into mid-afternoon. 

Morning snow showers could create slick roads and effect visibility with patches of blowing snow. Wind chills are expected to drop below zero degrees by daybreak. 

The NWS said drivers should consider delaying travel plans to and in rural and outlying areas.  

In addition, communities around Lake Michigan could see wind chills as low as minus 10 degrees and lake effect snow showers could spring up north of the Indiana Toll Road and north of U.S. 30 Wednesday night through Friday.

Meteorologists also warned of an increasing threat for river ice to form and create ice jams. Because of the cold temperatures Wednesday, ice could rapidly form and expand in the Kankakee River, which could create elevated river levels and localized flooding. 

