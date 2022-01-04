Hazardous weather, travel conditions predicted overnight through Wednesday

A hazardous weather outlook for Cook County and Northwest Indiana warns that overnight heavy winds will create patches of blowing and drifting snow that will last through Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop for Wednesday, which will see highs in the low 20s and lows in the 5 to 7 degree range, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperatures will continue through Friday.

The winter weather advisory includes Gary, Hammond, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, LaPorte, Michigan City, Chicago, Calumet City, Beecher and Crete. The advisory will be effective between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, and meteorologists warn of string west winds, falling temperatures and some snow expected.

The conditions will cause hazards for drivers, and the most hazardous conditions are expected to develop late overnight into Wednesday.

The wind gusts are expected to be as high as 50 mph Wednesday morning into mid-afternoon.

Morning snow showers could create slick roads and effect visibility with patches of blowing snow. Wind chills are expected to drop below zero degrees by daybreak.