Heavy rain Friday night into Saturday washed out a sidewalk in Crown Point's Edgewater subdivision, flooded yards and left some residents stranded in their driveways.
Storms that raked the Region left high water on several roads throughout Northwest Indiana and storm debris in their wake.
More thunderstorms were expected late Saturday into early Sunday, along with the possibility of more flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials warned motorists who come upon flooded roads to turn around and never attempt to continue on.
Crown Point Fire Rescue crews responded to 45 calls for service between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the department said in a Facebook post.
The Hobart Fire Department responded Friday night to a lightning strike at a home in the central part of the city, according to a Facebook past. No injuries were reported.
Officials warned residents to remain alert and take precautions, if necessary.
