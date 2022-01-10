Heavy snowfall just to the east, frigid temps in Region, officials say

Motorists travelling to eastern LaPorte County and nearby St. Joseph County are warned they will be facing heavy snowfall this morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.

INDOT released photos showing snow-covered roadways and blowing snow.

Snow has been falling steadily for the last few hours and is predicted to continue throughout the morning as far south as Marshall County, INDOT said.

"Take it slow out there if you must be on the roads," INDOT said. "Increase those stopping distances. Our yellow trucks are out there trying to keep up, but it's going to be a sloppy commute."

There is only a 50% chance of snow through 9 a.m. Monday to the west in Porter and Lake counties, according to the National Weather Service.

But a high temperature of 18 is predicted for the day with a wind chill as low as zero.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.