Here is the latest on school closures, delays
Here is the latest on school closures, delays

The following schools will be closed or delayed Thursday because of the weather. Check back with nwi.com for updates.

You can share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.

PORTER COUNTY

Duneland School Corp. - Two-hour delay

East Porter County Community School Corp. - Two-hour delay

Ivy Tech Community College — Valparaiso - Two-hour delay, all classes prior to 10 a.m. canceled

M.S.D. of Boone Township - Two-hour delay

New Prairie United School Corp. - Two-hour delay

Portage Township Schools - Two-hour delay

Porter Township School Corp. - Two-hour delay

Union Township School Corp. - Two-hour delay

Valparaiso Community Schools - Two-hour delay

LAPORTE COUNTY

Ivy Tech Community College — Michigan City/LaPorte - Two-hour delay, all classes prior to 10 a.m. canceled

LaPorte Community School Corp. - Two-hour delay

Marquette Catholic High School - Closed (eLearning)

Michigan City Area Schools - Two-hour delay

Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp. - Closed (eLearning)

JASPER COUNTY

Rensselaer Central School Corp. - Two-hour delay

NEWTON COUNTY

North Newton School Corp. - Two-hour delay

South Newton School Corp. - Two-hour delay

