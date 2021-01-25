Here is the latest on school closures, delays

The following schools will be closed or delayed Tuesday because of inclement weather. Check back with nwi.com for updates.
You can share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.
LAKE COUNTY
Ivy Tech Lake County campus — 2-hour delay Jan. 26.
School City of Hammond — E-learning Jan. 26.
PORTER COUNTY
N/A
LAPORTE COUNTY
N/A
ILLINOIS
River Forest Community School Corp. — E-learning Jan. 26
Mount Carmel High School — E-learning Jan. 26; Extracurriculars canceled
JASPER COUNTY
N/A
NEWTON COUNTY
N/A
