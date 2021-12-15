 Skip to main content
High winds cause outages in NWI; Tornadoes unlikely in Region
As heavy winds blustered through the Region on Wednesday night, residents found themselves without power. 

A total of 954 power outages in the Region were reported by NIPSCO as of 9:45 p.m., with the heaviest impacted areas being LaPorte with 673 and Munster with 175 outages. 

While a tornado watch has been declared until 11 p.m. Wednesday for parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota, all of Indiana remains in the clear, according to the National Weather Service. 

The Region remained hours away from the worst of the high winds generated by this weather system, such as in northern Chicago. A hazardous weather outlook was issued for Northwest Indiana, with winds that could top out to gusts as high as 60 mph through the night, the NWS predicted. 

After midnight there should be a gradual decrease in the wind with some possible thunderstorms overnight, but no tornadoes are predicted for Northwest Indiana, said Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner. 

Holiner said residents should expect some damaged tree branches and downed power lines Thursday as winds will continue to gust around 40 mph. 

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Northwest Indiana. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on how strong the winds will be and when they'll arrive.

In its wind advisory, the weather service predicted southwest winds of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, beginning around 6 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Area residents are advised to secure outdoor items, including holiday decorations and lighter outdoor furniture.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the weather service said. 

It also advised taking extra care when driving.

"Use caution when driving in windy conditions, especially on interstates and open roads," NWS said.

