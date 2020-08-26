Holcomb extends mask mandate, citing improved COVID numbers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he will extend his mask mandate through Sept. 25, noting the state’s positivity rate improved only once the mask requirement went into effect last month.

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, people stayed home and the spread remained relatively low, he said. Now, people are frustrated and leaving their homes more frequently and, in some cases, not social distancing, he said during his weekly news conference.

“I understand the frustration. I would like it to go away as well. But we have to deal with reality,” Holcomb said.

The reality is the virus spreads fast — whether at church, a fraternity house, at home, work, and most importantly, when Hoosiers let their guards down, he said.

The positive rate was on the rise — from 4.4% the week of June 16 to 7.6 percent the week of July 27, but since the mask mandate was enacted, the positivity rate has plateaued in recent weeks, and stands at 6.6%, he said.

State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said the state would ideally want their positivity rate below 5%.

About 970 new positive cases were reported Wednesday, for a total of 89,359 since March. In total, 3,041 people have died from the virus.