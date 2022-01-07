Icy conditions expected Saturday with freezing drizzle, weather service says

With the weekend starting off with wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero into Friday night, Saturday is poised to bring slick conditions.

A hazardous weather outlook issued for Northwest Indiana and Cook County stated that freezing drizzle is expected Saturday afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

This will cause travel hazards with icy roads, bridges, overpasses, sidewalks and parking lots.

A winter weather advisory is in effect 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, with ice accumulations predicted to be up to one-tenth of an inch.

Temps will increase to around 32 degrees during the day, showing a significant warm up from the week. However, even as temps climb, ground and pavement temperatures lag behind, causing longstanding icy conditions.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 33 degrees, the weather service says.

There is a chance of light accumulating snow Monday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Kasarda Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident. Follow Bob Kasarda Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today