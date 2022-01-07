 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Icy conditions expected Saturday with freezing drizzle, weather service says
Icy conditions expected Saturday with freezing drizzle, weather service says

  • Updated
Weather STOCK

Snow partially covers a stop sign in the Region. Temperatures are expected to fall to extreme lows this weekend. 

 Connor Burge, file, The Times

With the weekend starting off with wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero into Friday night, Saturday is poised to bring slick conditions.

A hazardous weather outlook issued for Northwest Indiana and Cook County stated that freezing drizzle is expected Saturday afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

This will cause travel hazards with icy roads, bridges, overpasses, sidewalks and parking lots.

A winter weather advisory is in effect 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, with ice accumulations predicted to be up to one-tenth of an inch.

Temps will increase to around 32 degrees during the day, showing a significant warm up from the week. However, even as temps climb, ground and pavement temperatures lag behind, causing longstanding icy conditions.  

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 33 degrees, the weather service says.

There is a chance of light accumulating snow Monday morning. 

