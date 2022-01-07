Icy conditions expected Saturday with freezing drizzle, weather service says

With the weekend starting off with wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero into Friday night, Saturday is poised to bring slick conditions.
A hazardous weather outlook issued for Northwest Indiana and Cook County stated that freezing drizzle is expected Saturday afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
This will cause travel hazards with icy roads, bridges, overpasses, sidewalks and parking lots.
A winter weather advisory is in effect 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, with ice accumulations predicted to be up to one-tenth of an inch.
Temps will increase to around 32 degrees during the day, showing a significant warm up from the week. However, even as temps climb, ground and pavement temperatures lag behind, causing longstanding icy conditions.
Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 33 degrees, the weather service says.
There is a chance of light accumulating snow Monday morning.
1 of 15
Deep River Waterpark hosts a New Year's Eve family skating
Angie Gaydos, of Crown Point, is a skating coach at Midwest Training and Ice Center. She practices figure skating at Deep River Waterpark and other skating locations.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com