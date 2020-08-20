Indiana adds nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases; Lake County sees 1 more death

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.

ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Lafayette Elementary School, 856 E. Sibley St., in Hammond.

Testing at that site was available for free to anyone two years and older who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.