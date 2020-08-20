Indiana adds nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases; Lake County sees 1 more death

Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County on Thursday, and 83 new cases were added in the Region. The state saw nearly 1,000 additional cases, Indiana health officials said Thursday.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 11 new deaths statewide, bringing Indiana's total to 2,979 deaths. Statewide, 955 new cases were reported, bringing the state total to 83,277.
Northwest Indiana's latest death totals included 288 in Lake County, up one from the day before, and 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Aug. 11 and Wednesday.
ISDH listed another 212 deaths as probable, up one from the day before. A probable death means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Lake County added 57 positive cases for a total of 8,355. Porter County had 18 more cases, bringing its total to 1,515. LaPorte County saw 26 new cases, for a total of 1,042.
Jasper had seven new cases for a total of 283, and Newton County added no new cases, and remained steady at 123.
The Porter County Health Department listed three patients hospitalized and 1,288 people recovered.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Thursday 857 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported 1,293 positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up 39 from the city's reporting over the weekend. Gary also reported one additional death, for a total of 74.
The Porter County Health Department's latest township-specific data is available at http://www.porterco.org/1600/County-Reported-Cases
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
A total of 945,471 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with an 8.8% total positive rate and 7.6% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 7 to 13.
Lake County's latest seven-day positivity rate was 9.4%; Porter County, 5.5%; LaPorte County, 5%; Newton, 10.5%; and Jasper, 8.4%.
The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staffs at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found here: https://www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Lafayette Elementary School, 856 E. Sibley St., in Hammond.
Testing at that site was available for free to anyone two years and older who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
