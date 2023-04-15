A neighbor's garage was flattened, but Barbara Garibay's garage was completely blown away by a tornado March 31 in the Forest Hills subdivisio…
WASHINGTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Gov. Eric Holcomb's request for money to assist with recovery efforts in areas affected by severe weather last month.
Residents in areas hit by the heavy winds and tornadoes March 31 can use the federal aid for temporary housing, home repairs, uninsured property losses, and programs to help business owners and families recover from the weather.
A storm that blew through Northwest Indiana on Friday night hit Merrillville particularly hard.
Funding is available for Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties, FEMA announced Saturday.
Holcomb's initial request, submitted April 6, included three counties. An assessment finalized Thursday discovered numerous areas in the state that sustained major damage to houses, property and businesses.
Tornadoes were officially identified in areas of Lake, Porter and Jasper counties, according to
a statement Thursday from the National Weather Service. The twisters damaged Merrillville, Hobart, Remington and Shorewood Forest. The tornadoes were classified as levels 0 and 1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale (0 to 6), which measures the severity of tornadoes. Winds varied from 65 to 110 mph, according to the NWS.
'Wolf in sheep's clothing' gets 45 years for repeatedly molesting Porter County girl during game of doctor FEMA said Brian F. Schiller would be the designated federal coordinating officer for operations in the state. If necessary, additional representatives will join at a later date. Apply for assistance at disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. Those affected by the severe storms can also apply for aid through the FEMA app.
Gallery: Merrillville hit hard by storm
The Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville sustained substantial damage to trees and houses in Friday night's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Houses in the Madison Meadows subdivision in Merrillville sustained substantial damage from Friday night's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Part of this house in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville was separated from the rest by high winds in Friday night's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crews repair poles Saturday on 73rd Avenue in Merrillville that were partially knocked over in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crews work Saturday on poles on 73rd Avenue in Merrillville that were partially knocked over in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
People in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville remove debris Saturday in the aftermath of Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crews work on poles Saturday on 73rd Avenue in Merrillville that were partially knocked over in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Fences from a row of houses in the Madison Meadows subdivision were damaged in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crews work on poles Saturday on 73rd Avenue in Merrillville that were partially knocked over in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Friday's storm left tree debris and property damage in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crews work Saturday on property in the Madison Meadows subdivision in Merrillville that was damaged in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Trees and property in the Madison Meadows subdivision in Merrillville were damaged in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cleanup from Friday's storm proceeds Saturday in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cleanup from Friday's storm continues Saturday at a house in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
High winds separated sections of this house in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lisa Carter describes how Friday night's tornado ripped her garage from her home and flattened it in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tree service crews clean up debris Monday in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bob McCarty of Hammond takes a break Monday from helping a friend clear tree debris in the Forest Hills subdivision in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A neighbor's garage had been flattened but Barbara Garibay's garage was completely blown away following Friday's tornado in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Craig Sumler from Stash Property Restoration talks with Lisa Carter Monday about the damage to her home and garage in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tree-service crews clean up debris Monday in the Forest Hills subdivision in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tree service crews clean up debris Monday in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Friday's tornado ripped Lisa Carter's garage from her home and flattened it in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A neighbor's garage had been flattened but Barbara Garibay's garage was completely blown away following Friday's tornado in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A crew from Lewis Tree Service make its way to another location Monday in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville. The Rochester, New York company had already been in the neighborhood before the storm hit doing work for NIPSCO.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A crew from Lewis Tree Service make its way to another location Monday in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville. The Rochester, New York company had already been in the neighborhood before the storm hit doing work for NIPSCO.
John J. Watkins, The Times
