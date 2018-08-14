Indiana State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Jasper County on Friday night as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Motorists will be asked to present their driver's license and vehicle registration. Delays will last two to three minutes, if no violations are observed, police said.
Troopers also will be patrolling before and after the checkpoint.
Indiana State Police said drivers are encouraged to call 911 or the closest state police post when they observe another motorist that may be impaired. Be prepared to give a description of the vehicle, location and direction of travel.