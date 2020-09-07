 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana tops 100,000 COVID 19 cases
topical alert urgent

Indiana tops 100,000 COVID 19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases across Indiana pushed the state past 100,000 overall, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Four new deaths were reported across the state, bringing the fatality count to 3,144.

New deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 298 in Lake County, 44 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 224 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 58 more cases for a total of 9,543. Porter County had nine more cases, upping its total to 1,852. LaPorte County increased by 16 to 1,245. Jasper County added six more for a total of 347.

Newton County remained at 151 cases.

ISDH reported 596 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 100,394. New cases were reported Sunday.

The Region's five-county area has around 13% of overall cases in the state.

The Porter County Health Department lists eight patients currently hospitalized and 1,563 people recovered.

A total of 1,551,731 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 5.5% cumulative positive rate and 5.4% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects August 25 to 31.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates were Lake County, 5.9%; Porter County, 5.7%; Newton County, 5.2%; LaPorte County, 3.4%; and Jasper County, 2.9%.

ISDH reports 85,075 tested in Lake County, 25,377 in Porter County, 18,940 in LaPorte County, 5,234 in Jasper County and 1,429 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between July 23 and Sunday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts