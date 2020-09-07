Indiana tops 100,000 COVID 19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases across Indiana pushed the state past 100,000 overall, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Four new deaths were reported across the state, bringing the fatality count to 3,144.

New deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 298 in Lake County, 44 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 224 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 58 more cases for a total of 9,543. Porter County had nine more cases, upping its total to 1,852. LaPorte County increased by 16 to 1,245. Jasper County added six more for a total of 347.

Newton County remained at 151 cases.