Jackknifed trucks, stranded motorists as Region wakes to snow-covered roads, officials say

As the Region wakes to snow-covered and slippery roads, the Indiana State Police warns motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 65 that is littered to the south with jackknifed and crashed vehicles and stranded motorists.

"Travel on I-65 remains treacherous both directions," police said. "Please avoid I-65 until Indiana Department of Transportation: Northwest is able to get the roadway clear."

"We're having trouble finding enough tow trucks to remove crashed and jackknifed semis as they've been working non-stop yesterday and today," according to ISP. "Several drivers remain stranded and many are being transported by troopers to local hotels if there are rooms even available."

Friday's weather prediction calls for strong winds with blowing and drifting snow, police said. Conditions on the major north-south highway are not expected to improve anytime soon.

While the snowfall has stopped and winds diminished, the Porter County Highway Department is reporting roads in unincorporated areas remain snow covered and very slippery.

"In open rural areas, many roads have drifts up to two feet and/or are down to one lane," the department said.

The full fleet of plow trucks are out and are aiming to complete road cleanup Friday.

"They will focus first on main roads, thoroughfares and roads that are drifted," the highway department said. "They will then move in to subdivisions and residential areas."

"Citizens are urged to drive very cautiously early this morning or, if possible, refrain from driving until later this morning when the plows have a chance to clear main roads and roads that are drifted," the county said.

A travel watch remains in effect for the entire Region, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

"During a 'watch' local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations," the state said.

ISP says calling police for updates on road conditions are tying up phone lines for real emergencies.

"Why traffic is backed up is not an emergency," police said.

