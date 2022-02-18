 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Jackknifed trucks, stranded motorists as Region wakes to snow-covered roads, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0

As the Region wakes to snow-covered and slippery roads, the Indiana State Police warns motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 65 that is littered to the south with jackknifed and crashed vehicles and stranded motorists.

"Travel on I-65 remains treacherous both directions," police said. "Please avoid I-65 until Indiana Department of Transportation: Northwest is able to get the roadway clear."

"We're having trouble finding enough tow trucks to remove crashed and jackknifed semis as they've been working non-stop yesterday and today," according to ISP. "Several drivers remain stranded and many are being transported by troopers to local hotels if there are rooms even available."

Friday's weather prediction calls for strong winds with blowing and drifting snow, police said. Conditions on the major north-south highway are not expected to improve anytime soon.

While the snowfall has stopped and winds diminished, the Porter County Highway Department is reporting roads in unincorporated areas remain snow covered and very slippery.

People are also reading…

"In open rural areas, many roads have drifts up to two feet and/or are down to one lane," the department said.

The full fleet of plow trucks are out and are aiming to complete road cleanup Friday.

"They will focus first on main roads, thoroughfares and roads that are drifted," the highway department said. "They will then move in to subdivisions and residential areas."

"Citizens are urged to drive very cautiously early this morning or, if possible, refrain from driving until later this morning when the plows have a chance to clear main roads and roads that are drifted," the county said.

A travel watch remains in effect for the entire Region, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

"During a 'watch' local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations," the state said.

ISP says calling police for updates on road conditions are tying up phone lines for real emergencies.

"Why traffic is backed up is not an emergency," police said.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.

1 of 37
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts