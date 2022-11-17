 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jasper County man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm, sheriff says

  • Updated
Worker dies in dairy farm accident Monday in Fair Oaks

Gordon Van Baren, 30, a northern Jasper County resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Jasper County Coroner Andrew Boersma.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

FAIR OAKS — An accident on a dairy farm resulted in the death of a 30-year-old worker Monday, the Jasper County sheriff's office said Thursday.

Gordon Van Baren, a resident of northern Jasper County, was operating a large piece of vehicular equipment when it slid down a ramp into a lagoon of manure, Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson said. Workers who did not witness the accident assumed that Van Baren fell into the lagoon and subsequently called 911.

Police, fire and emergency medical units were called to the scene at 8:37 a.m. at Windy Ridge Dairy. Initially, first responders planned to pump the manure runoff out of the pond to find Van Baren, but the process would have taken two days, Williamson said.

First responders sailed through the pond on a boat with a travel hook, which they used to pull Van Baren out of the lagoon. They used a piece of hydraulic equipment to retrieve the vehicle. 

Van Baren was located at 12:55 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene; coroner Andrew Boersma said he died of blood loss. The death was ruled an accident. 

Additional fire and police units from Lake and Porter counties were on the scene, Williamson said. 

