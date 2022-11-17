Jasper County man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm, sheriff says

FAIR OAKS — An accident on a dairy farm resulted in the death of a 30-year-old worker Monday, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Gordon Van Varen, 30, a northern Jasper County resident, was operating a large piece of vehicular equipment when it slid down a ramp into a lagoon of manure, according to Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson. Workers who did not witness the accident assumed Van Varen fell into the lagoon and subsequently called 911.

Police, fire and emergency medical units were called to the scene at 8:37 a.m. at Windy Ridge Dairy. Initially, first responders planned to pump the manure runoff out of the pond to find Van Varen, but the process would have taken two days, Williamson said. First responders sailed through the pond on a boat with a travel hook, which they used to find Van Varen and pull him out of the lagoon. They used a piece of hydraulic equipment to retrieve the vehicle from the water.

Van Varen was located at 12:55 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Jasper County Coroner Andrew Boersma. He died of blood loss, Boersma said. The death was ruled an accident.

Additional fire and police units from various Lake and Porter County departments were on the scene, Williamson said.