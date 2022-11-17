Jasper County man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm, sheriff says

FAIR OAKS — An accident on a dairy farm resulted in the death of a 30-year-old worker Monday, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Gordon Van Varen, 30, a northern Jasper County resident, was operating a large piece of vehicular equipment when it slid down a ramp into a lagoon of manure, according to Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson. Workers who did not witness the accident assumed Van Varen fell into the lagoon and subsequently called 911.
Police, fire and emergency medical units were called to the scene at 8:37 a.m. at Windy Ridge Dairy. Initially, first responders planned to pump the manure runoff out of the pond to find Van Varen, but the process would have taken two days, Williamson said. First responders sailed through the pond on a boat with a travel hook, which they used to find Van Varen and pull him out of the lagoon. They used a piece of hydraulic equipment to retrieve the vehicle from the water.
State can seize all property of Indiana local governments, court rules
Merrillville shooting injures one, damages vehicles, buildings, police say
Pot growing operation, explosive devices and guns found at Porter County home, cops say
Winfield father charged with neglect after infant suffers brain injury
Whiting man seriously injured by tree stand fall while deer hunting
The fall of crypto's golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur's $16 billion fortune evaporated
Driver blamed in fatal Portage crash still hospitalized; investigation could take weeks, cops say
Portillo's plans grand opening Tuesday in Schererville
Sister pleads guilty in 10-year-old brother's tortuous death
Lake County man guilty of illegally dumping more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
Porter County man joins wife behind bars after pot plants, explosives and guns found in home, cops say
Merrillville man dies of injuries from Oct. 24 Borman Expressway crash
Trial to start Monday for 2 charged in connection with homicide outside bar
Morning blaze hits 2 Crown Point houses, firefighters say
Driver trapped in vehicle with serious injuries after collision with tractor, fire chief says
Van Varen was located at 12:55 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Jasper County Coroner Andrew Boersma. He died of blood loss, Boersma said. The death was ruled an accident.
Additional fire and police units from various Lake and Porter County departments were on the scene, Williamson said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Jack Loar Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 10, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204497
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Jaquan Richards
Arrest date: Nov. 9, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204483
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Miguel Perez-Moreno
Arrest date: Nov. 7, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204452
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Maxwell Ruitto
Arrest date: Nov. 5, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204420
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Patience Richie
Arrest date: Nov. 8, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204466
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Neariah Blackwell
Arrest date: Nov. 10, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204495
Charges: OWI, felony
Cedric Martinez
Arrest date: Nov. 6, 2022 Age: 71 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204434
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Seiber
Arrest date: Nov. 9, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204473
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joan Misner
Arrest date: Nov. 10, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204489
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacqueline Schmidt
Arrest date: Nov. 7, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204446
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Cassie Shay
Arrest date: Nov. 5, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204422
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Mark Breeden
Arrest date: Nov. 10, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204485
Charges: OWI, felony
Seth Randolph
Arrest date: Nov. 6, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204432
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Jomaure West
Arrest date: Nov. 9, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204471
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Herbert Stepherson
Arrest date: Nov. 8, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204464
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
James Pullins
Arrest date: Nov. 10, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204487
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Andrew Bauer
Arrest date: Nov. 6, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204430
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Schuster
Arrest date: Nov. 7, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2204436
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Robert Gravel
Arrest date: Nov. 7, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204435
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Kenneth Campbell
Arrest date: Nov. 10, 2022 Age: 62 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204500
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Kevin Clark
Arrest date: Nov. 8, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number: 2204468
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Marcus Coachys
Arrest date: Nov. 9, 2022 Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204476
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Chad Stratton
Arrest date: Nov. 10, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204488
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Andres Zendejas-Trujillo
Arrest date: Nov. 9, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204477
Charges: Theft, felony
Michael Douglas
Arrest date: Nov. 5, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number: 2204419
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Portia Bennett
Arrest date: Nov. 7, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204454
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Steven Ippolito
Arrest date: Nov. 7, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204443
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Michael Byrne
Arrest date: Nov. 6, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204431
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jeremiah Conrad
Arrest date: Nov. 8, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Rensselaer, IN Booking Number: 2204467
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jason Hutchins
Arrest date: Nov. 10, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204491
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Alicia Villarreal
Arrest date: Nov. 7, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204437
Charges: OWI, felony
Nathan Fischer
Arrest date: Nov. 5, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204425
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Jaime Hicks
Arrest date: Nov. 9, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204472
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Michael Evanovich
Arrest date: Nov. 7, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204456
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Michael King
Arrest date: Nov. 7, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2204440
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Austin Doerr
Arrest date: Nov. 8, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204462
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Marcus Kirk
Arrest date: Nov. 10, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204486
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Daniel Emerick
Arrest date: Nov. 6, 2022 Age: 46 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2204429
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Adam Knish
Arrest date: Nov. 5, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2204418
Charges: OWI, felony
Katy Newboles
Arrest date: Nov. 9, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204475
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Edwin Lugo II
Arrest date: Nov. 8, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204459
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Evan Lynn
Arrest date: Nov. 5, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2204421
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Nehmelman
Arrest date: Nov. 7, 2022 Age: 61 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204449
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Lazaro Garcia
Arrest date: Nov. 6, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204428
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!