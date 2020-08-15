Juvenile airlifted after highway rollover crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JASPER COUNTY — A juvenile was ejected from a vehicle and later airlifted following a two-vehicle rollover crash early Saturday on Interstate 65.

Police received a 911 call around midnight for a crash that occurred near the 211.5 mile marker on southbound I-65, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Preliminary investigation shows a white 2008 Infiniti EX35 lost control for unknown reasons. The Infiniti then sideswiped a 2020 Dodge Ram. Both vehicles rolled over several times before stopping upright in the median, the release states.

A male juvenile passenger was ejected from the Dodge during the rollover. The passenger was believed to be asleep and not wearing a seat belt. He was unresponsive at the scene, the release states.

The juvenile was taken to Franciscan Health in Rensselaer before being airlifted to Christ Advocate Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he is currently being treated, the release states.