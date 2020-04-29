Lake County COVID-19 deaths top 80; positive cases surpass 17,000 statewide

The Gary Health Department reported Tuesday the highest number of cases in the county, with 383 positive and 12 dead. Updated numbers were expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.

East Chicago had 116 positive cases and four deaths as of Wednesday, according to information posted by the city Health Department.

The Lake County Health Department reported the following totals Wednesday in other communities: Hammond, 277 positive cases, at least 10 deaths; Crown Point 190 cases, at least eight deaths; Merrillville, 183 cases, four deaths; Dyer, 105 cases, five deaths; Hobart, 99 cases, six deaths; Munster, 94 cases, eight deaths; Schererville, 93 cases, three deaths; "unknown," 41 cases; Griffith, 38 cases, one death; Highland, 38 cases, one death; St. John, 32 cases, one death; Cedar Lake, 28 cases, no deaths; Lowell, 25 cases, no deaths; Lake Station, 24 cases, one death; Whiting, 21 cases, one death; "other," 10 cases; Schneider, one case; New Chicago, one case.

In Porter County, the number of confirmed cases rose by four to 246. All townships were reporting at least one confirmed case, including 94 in Portage Township, 42 in Washington Township, 40 in Center Township and 20 in Westchester Township. Many of the cases in Washington Township were among inmates at the Porter County Jail, county officials said.