Lake County COVID-19 deaths top 80; positive cases surpass 17,000 statewide

Six more COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Northwest Indiana, including four in Lake County, one in Porter County and one in LaPorte County.
A total of 964 Hoosiers have died after being diagnosed with the disease, and the virus likely contributed to another 101 deaths, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
The total number of deaths included 81 in Lake County, eight in Porter County, six in LaPorte County, five in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to state and county health departments.
The deaths occurred between April 7 and 28, and the new cases occurred between April 19 and 28, state health officials said.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide increased by about 3.6% to 17,182.
The total included 1,786 cases in Lake County, 246 in Porter County, 213 in LaPorte County, 46 in Newton County and 45 in Jasper County, state and county officials said.
In Lake County, the number of positive cases grew by 71 to a total of 1,786 during the 24-hour reporting period, a smaller margin than the previous day, state officials said. Information reported by the state was current as of noon Tuesday and includes Gary and East Chicago, which each operate their own health departments.
The Gary Health Department reported Tuesday the highest number of cases in the county, with 383 positive and 12 dead. Updated numbers were expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.
East Chicago had 116 positive cases and four deaths as of Wednesday, according to information posted by the city Health Department.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following totals Wednesday in other communities: Hammond, 277 positive cases, at least 10 deaths; Crown Point 190 cases, at least eight deaths; Merrillville, 183 cases, four deaths; Dyer, 105 cases, five deaths; Hobart, 99 cases, six deaths; Munster, 94 cases, eight deaths; Schererville, 93 cases, three deaths; "unknown," 41 cases; Griffith, 38 cases, one death; Highland, 38 cases, one death; St. John, 32 cases, one death; Cedar Lake, 28 cases, no deaths; Lowell, 25 cases, no deaths; Lake Station, 24 cases, one death; Whiting, 21 cases, one death; "other," 10 cases; Schneider, one case; New Chicago, one case.
In Porter County, the number of confirmed cases rose by four to 246. All townships were reporting at least one confirmed case, including 94 in Portage Township, 42 in Washington Township, 40 in Center Township and 20 in Westchester Township. Many of the cases in Washington Township were among inmates at the Porter County Jail, county officials said.
The number of confirmed cases in LaPorte County rose by five to 213, which includes 143 inmates at Westville Correctional Facility. At total of 36 staff members at Westville and seven at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City also have tested positive, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
The number of positive cases in Newton County remained at 46, unchanged from Tuesday's total.
Jasper County's positive cases grew by five to 45, data showed.
The number of Hoosiers tested for coronavirus grew by 4,503 to 91,550. About 18.8% of those tested received positive test results, state officials said.
Testing totals included 8,099 in Lake County, 1,659 in Porter County, 1,162 in LaPorte County, 420 in Jasper County and 130 in Newton County.
State officials said Tuesday they contracted with Minnesota-based OptumServe to conduct up to 100,000 additional COVID-19 tests per month at 50 locations across the state, including Valparaiso and LaPorte.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, said the OptumServe tests will be available to any person with coronavirus symptoms, such as fever, shortness of breath and headache, or those who have had close contact with an infected individual. A doctor's order won't be required, and any symptomatic person is eligible for testing, not just vulnerable Hoosiers or health care workers, Weaver said.
The East Chicago Health Department said the state was also planning a mobile testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at East Chicago Central High School.
Health care workers, first responders and essential workers will receive priority, but anyone who believes they may have been exposed or has symptoms can get tested, the city said.
