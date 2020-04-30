Lake County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths; Hoosier deaths top 1,000

The total number of Hoosiers who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 climbed to more than 1,000, including two newly reported deaths Thursday in Lake County.
Lake County was the only Northwest Indiana county to report any additional deaths Thursday, and the number of newly reported positive cases was down from the past three 24-hour reporting periods.
A total of 1,007 Hoosiers have died because of COVID-19, and another 107 deaths are considered probable coronavirus cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The total included 83 deaths in Lake County, which was up by two from Wednesday; eight in Porter County; six in LaPorte County; five in Newton County; and one in Jasper County, according to state and county health departments.
The newly reported deaths occurred between April 7 and 29, state health officials said. All data was provisional.
The Porter County Health Department, which has been reporting independently, said one of the eight deaths listed was probable.
Probable deaths are those which have no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms, state health officials said.
The number of positive cases across Indiana rose by 669, or nearly 4%, to 17,835 since the day before.
The number of confirmed cases in Lake County increased by 60, or just more than 3%, to 1,846.
Totals included 399 positive cases and 12 deaths in Gary and 116 cases and four deaths in East Chicago, according to information released Wednesday by the cities' health departments.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following case totals Thursday: Hammond: 286, up from 277 a day before; Crown Point: 202, up from 190; Merrillville: 188, up from 183; Dyer: 108, up from 105; Hobart: 103, up from 99; Munster: 96, up from 94; Schererville: 94, up from 92; "unknown": 41; Highland: 39, up from 38; Griffith: 38, no change from Wednesday; St. John: 33, up from 32; Cedar Lake: 29, up from 28; Lowell: 26, up from 25; Whiting: 21, no change from Wednesday; "other": 11, up from 10; Schneider: two, up from one; New Chicago: one, no change.
The Lake County Health Department released the following death totals Wednesday: Hammond, 10; Crown Point, eight; Merrillville, four; Dyer, seven; Munster, nine; Griffith, one; Highland, one; St. John, one; Lowell, one; Lake Station, one; and Whiting, one. Newly reported deaths Wednesday included two in Dyer and one each in Hobart, Munster and Lowell.
Porter County reported one new positive case, for a total of 247. A total of 15 remained hospitalized, and 136 have recovered, county officials said.
All Porter County townships were reporting at least one positive case. Portage Township topped the list with 94 positive cases; Washington Township — where a number of positive cases occurred in the Porter County Jail — had 42; Center Township, 40, and Westchester Township, 20.
LaPorte County reported seven new cases, for a total of 222, according to the county health department.
More than half of LaPorte County's confirmed cases are at Westville Correctional Facility, which accounted for about 146 positive cases Wednesday. That number was up by three from data released Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Additionally, 38 staff members at Westville and eight at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City have tested positive.
A total of 170 inmates at Westville were in isolation, while 1,476 were in quarantine. Forty-three inmates at Indiana State Prison were in quarantine.
The Indiana National Guard arrived Wednesday at Westville prison to begin assisting with perimeter and exterior work. Guard medics also were helping inside the infirmary, but were not going into housing units at the medium-security prison, officials said.
Jasper County reported one additional positive case, for a total of 46.
Newton County's total of 46 cases has not changed since information was released April 26.
The total number of Hoosiers tested for coronavirus rose by 3,475, or nearly 4%, to 94,998. About 22% of those tested received positive results.
Totals included 8,340 in Lake County, 1,687 in Porter County, 1,222 in LaPorte County, 433 in Jasper County and 135 in Newton County, state officials said. Numbers include only those cases reported to the state department of health, including results from private labs.
State officials announced a partnership with a Minnesota-based company to increase testing capacity by about 30,000 tests a week and centralize and expand contact tracing of COVID-positive patients.
Indiana could see an increase in the number of cases during an anticipated phased re-opening in May, and the changes will help slow the virus' spread, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's office said.
The East Chicago Health Department said the state was planning a mobile testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at East Chicago Central High School.
Health care workers, first responders and essential workers will receive priority, but anyone who believes they may have been exposed or has symptoms can get tested, the city said.
Appreciation parade for health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point
