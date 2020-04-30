Lake County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths; Hoosier deaths top 1,000

The number of positive cases across Indiana rose by 669, or nearly 4%, to 17,835 since the day before.

The number of confirmed cases in Lake County increased by 60, or just more than 3%, to 1,846.

Totals included 399 positive cases and 12 deaths in Gary and 116 cases and four deaths in East Chicago, according to information released Wednesday by the cities' health departments.

The Lake County Health Department reported the following case totals Thursday: Hammond: 286, up from 277 a day before; Crown Point: 202, up from 190; Merrillville: 188, up from 183; Dyer: 108, up from 105; Hobart: 103, up from 99; Munster: 96, up from 94; Schererville: 94, up from 92; "unknown": 41; Highland: 39, up from 38; Griffith: 38, no change from Wednesday; St. John: 33, up from 32; Cedar Lake: 29, up from 28; Lowell: 26, up from 25; Whiting: 21, no change from Wednesday; "other": 11, up from 10; Schneider: two, up from one; New Chicago: one, no change.

The Lake County Health Department released the following death totals Wednesday: Hammond, 10; Crown Point, eight; Merrillville, four; Dyer, seven; Munster, nine; Griffith, one; Highland, one; St. John, one; Lowell, one; Lake Station, one; and Whiting, one. Newly reported deaths Wednesday included two in Dyer and one each in Hobart, Munster and Lowell.