Lake County reports new COVID-19 death

Lake County recorded an additional COVID-19 death, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The death follows three days of no reported fatalities among Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.

Totals of 239, 37, 25, 10 and two people, respectively, have died from the respiratory disease in those counties.

Lake County reported 46 new coronavirus cases for a total of 4,696. Porter County added five more cases for a total of 685. LaPorte County had two additional cases for a total of 512.

Jasper and Newton counties each had one new case for totals of 102 and 91, respectively.

Indiana's added 496 new positive cases, bringing its total to 44,575. New cases were reported between Monday and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Indiana had 21 more fatalities, bringing the state's death total to 2,424. New deaths were reported between June 14 and Friday.