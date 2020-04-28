Lake County sees largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since pandemic's start

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Lake County, which also saw the largest single-day increase to date in the number of confirmed cases.

At least 77 Lake County residents' deaths have been linked to coronavirus, and the county recorded 1,715 positive cases Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases was up by 129, or about 8%, from totals reported Monday. The increase marked the largest in a 24-hour reporting period to date.

A total of 901 Hoosiers have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The state listed another 91 probable deaths, which include cases where a physician listed the virus as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans or other physical symptoms.

The deaths occurred between April 18 and 27, state officials said.

Total deaths include 77 in Lake County, five in LaPorte County, five in Newton County and one in Jasper County, state data showed.

The Porter County Health Department, which has been releasing information separately, reported a total of seven deaths. Some of those were probable cases, which the state reports differently.