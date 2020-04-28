Lake County sees largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since pandemic's start

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Lake County, which also saw the largest single-day increase to date in the number of confirmed cases.
At least 77 Lake County residents' deaths have been linked to coronavirus, and the county recorded 1,715 positive cases Tuesday.
The number of confirmed cases was up by 129, or about 8%, from totals reported Monday. The increase marked the largest in a 24-hour reporting period to date.
A total of 901 Hoosiers have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The state listed another 91 probable deaths, which include cases where a physician listed the virus as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans or other physical symptoms.
The deaths occurred between April 18 and 27, state officials said.
Total deaths include 77 in Lake County, five in LaPorte County, five in Newton County and one in Jasper County, state data showed.
The Porter County Health Department, which has been releasing information separately, reported a total of seven deaths. Some of those were probable cases, which the state reports differently.
Total deaths in Lake County included at least 10 in Hammond, eight in Munster, seven in Crown Point, five in Dyer, five in Hobart, four in Merrillville, three in Schererville, and one each in Highland and Lake Station, according to the Lake County Health Department.
Total deaths in Porter County included three in Westchester Township, two in Portage Township, and one each in Liberty and Center townships, county data showed.
The number of positive cases across Indiana rose by 650 to 16,588 since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Confirmed case totals included 1,175 in Lake County, 242 in Porter County, 203 in LaPorte County, 46 in Newton County and 40 in Jasper County, state and county officials said.
In Lake County, positive cases included 264 in Hammond, 177 in Merrillville, 179 in Crown Point, 102 in Dyer, 95 in Hobart, 94 in Munster, 80 in Schererville, 38 in Highland, 37 in Griffith, 28 in Cedar Lake, 31 in St. John, 24 in Lowell, 23 in Lake Station, 21 in Whiting, one in New Chicago, 40 classified as "other," and 41 classified as "unknown," according to the county Health Department's website.
Gary and East Chicago, which each operate their own health departments, said Tuesday they had 366 cases and 114 cases, respectively.
All townships in Porter County have now reported at least one confirmed case, according to the county Health Department. The highest number of cases included 92 in Porter Township, 42 in Washington Township, 39 in Center Township and 20 in Westchester Township.
More than half of LaPorte County's positive cases were at Westville Correctional Facility, where 36 staff members and 143 inmates have been diagnosed, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
The death of one inmate also has been linked to COVID-19. A total of 1,498 prisoners were in quarantine Tuesday, and 161 were isolated with symptoms.
At Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, seven staff members have tested positive, DOC said. A total of 43 prisoners were in quarantine.
A total of 87,181 Hoosiers have been tested for coronavirus, state officials said. About 19% have received positive results.
Testing totals include at least 7,872 in Lake County, 1,649 in Porter County, 1,123 in LaPorte County, 414 in Jasper County and 125 in Newton County.
The state released updated data this week on the number of deaths and positive cases in long-term care facilities.
As of Monday, at least one death has been reported in 85 long-term care facilities across the state, up from a previous report of 11. At least one positive case had been reported at 148 facilities, up from a previously reported 26 facilities.
A total of 260 deaths in long-term care facilities have been linked to coronavirus, up from the 98 previously reported. A total of 1,467 positive cases have been reported in the facilities, up from the 474 previously reported.
Lake County's top health officer, Dr. Chandana Vavilala, said the county had seen 23 COVID-19 deaths and more than 75 confirmed cases in nursing homes as of Friday, and the numbers were increasing.
State officials said they planned to release updated information about long-term care facilities each Monday. The state is not providing county- or facility-specific data.
Appreciation parade for health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point
