LaPorte County records 1st COVID-19 death; Lake County cases up 19%

The total number of Hoosiers tested for coronavirus rose to 16,285, up from 14,375 on Wednesday.

A total number of 3,039 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the disease, an increase of about 18% from 2,565 cases reported Wednesday. Testing was being conducted through State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

The number of deaths stateside rose by 13, from 65 on Wednesday to 78 on Thursday.

Local, state and federal officials warned this week that the number of cases is expected to continue to increase in the coming days and weeks.

Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's top health officer, urged residents to follow stay-at-home orders, practice social distancing measures while at work or in public, and self-isolate and call a doctor if they experience any symptoms such as a dry cough, fever or shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include loose stools, upset stomach and loss of taste or smell, she said.

Anyone with underlying health conditions should immediately call a doctor at the onset of any possible symptoms, she said. Call before visiting doctor's offices and emergency rooms.

Health officials urged Hoosiers to abide by Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.