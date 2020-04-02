You are the owner of this article.
LaPorte County records 1st COVID-19 death; Lake County cases up 19%
LaPorte County recorded its first death as a result of COVID-19 on Thursday as the number of positive cases in several Northwest Indiana counties continued to increase.

Confirmed cases in Lake County climbed above the 200 mark — from 180 reported Wednesday to 215 on Thursday, according to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health. The data was current as of noon Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported in Lake County, which remained second only to Marion County for the number of positive cases. Marion County had 1,304 cases, an increase of nearly 17% from the 1,117 reported Wednesday.

Porter County had 42 positive cases, up from 35 at the same time the day before, county Health Department officials said. Porter County has been releasing its own data, which was current as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

No deaths have been recorded in Porter County, data showed.

In addition to its first death, LaPorte County recorded three new positive cases, bringing the total to 14.

Jasper County — which previously recorded one death — saw the number of positive cases increase from nine to 11.

Newton County has recorded only one positive case so far, data showed. 

The total number of Hoosiers tested for coronavirus rose to 16,285, up from 14,375 on Wednesday.

A total number of 3,039 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the disease, an increase of about 18% from 2,565 cases reported Wednesday. Testing was being conducted through State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

The number of deaths stateside rose by 13, from 65 on Wednesday to 78 on Thursday.

Local, state and federal officials warned this week that the number of cases is expected to continue to increase in the coming days and weeks.

Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's top health officer, urged residents to follow stay-at-home orders, practice social distancing measures while at work or in public, and self-isolate and call a doctor if they experience any symptoms such as a dry cough, fever or shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include loose stools, upset stomach and loss of taste or smell, she said.

Anyone with underlying health conditions should immediately call a doctor at the onset of any possible symptoms, she said. Call before visiting doctor's offices and emergency rooms.

Health officials urged Hoosiers to abide by Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.

Those who must travel for essential work, groceries or other essential needs should maintain a distance of 6 feet from other people, cover coughs, wash hands frequently, and use hand sanitizer as needed.

Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has possible symptoms should wear a mask and self-isolate, even from other family members in their own homes.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 217,000 people in the United States and killed about 5,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, the White House projected there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S., even if current social-distancing guidelines are maintained.

