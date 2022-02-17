Last of snow to fizzle out early Friday; flood advisories in effect

Whiteout conditions and slick roads resulted in multiple crashes Thursday as snow piled onto Northwest Indiana.

The snow piled up quickly, said Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises.

Snow accumulation totals are still being determined, with official totals coming Friday morning. However, as of Thursday evening, Michigan City reported 4 inches and Valparaiso reported 3 inches.

Once the snowfall ends early Friday, totals are still expected to range from 4 to 7 inches, with the highest totals in Newton and Jasper counties and smaller amounts approaching Lake Michigan, Holiner said.

As of Thursday night, Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties were on a "travel watch," which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Under a travel watch, only essential travel for work or emergencies is advised.

According to ISP, the majority of crashes were reported on southbound I-65 between mile markers 202 and 247.

On Thursday afternoon, a multi-vehicle pile-up on southbound I-65 south of Lowell's exit 240 made the area of the crash impassible for hours, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. As of Thursday night, only one lane was open in that area. Police were not immediately able to give details on the conditions of those involved in the crashes.

"We are in no way encouraging travel on I-65 as the roadway hasn't been plowed due to the closure," troopers said in an announcement Thursday night. "In other words, Avoid I-65."

Roads were not the only danger residents contended with, as sidewalks, stairs and ramps iced over in the cold.

In one instance Thursday afternoon, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince happened upon a group of women heading to their vehicle at the Lake County Courthouse. Because the ramp had not been salted yet, Prince helped 79-year-old Annie Lark down the ramp in her wheelchair, while the other women in her group pulled the car up, to ensure she was able to navigate the walkway safely, said Janette Sanders.

"Mayor Jerome Prince is not only the mayor of Gary, Indiana," Sanders said. "He’s a servant to all people, humble man, one who is always showing and doing a good deed. I’m speechless."

The National Weather Service's winter storm warning was in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday. Region residents were cautioned against traveling Thursday due to the reduced visibility with the snowfall and wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

The last flurries were expected to leave the area by 3 a.m. Friday, according to Holiner.

On Thursday, the main area of power outages in Northwest Indiana recorded was Hammond with 1,058 outages, according to NIPSCO. As of 7 p.m. power had been restored to Region customers.

In addition, a flood watch is in effect for areas of the Kankakee River near I-65 until Saturday morning. A lake shore flood advisory also warns of large waves of up to 10 to 14 feet that could cause flooding, dangerous conditions at Lake Michigan's shores and shoreline erosion. Freezing spray could create ice accumulations on surfaces near the lake.

Friday will be a clear, windy day with possible light flurries in the night. A cold front will bring temperatures Friday to the high 20-degree range. Saturday will also be a clear day in the low 20-degree range.

Sunday is expected to have a significant warm up with temperatures in the low 40s with some gusty winds.

To keep up on road conditions, the Indiana Department of Transportation updates its website at 511in.org with images from highway and snowplow cameras.

