October Snow

Snowflakes descend Thursday on a street in Schererville.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement early Wednesday that warned of "light to moderate" snow on roadways throughout Northwest Indiana.

Officials said the snowfall will primarily occur between 10-11 a.m., affecting Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. Some areas could receive more than a half inch of snow.

"Allow some extra time for this morning's commute and remember that even just slightly snow covered roads in cold temperatures are slick," officials said. 

Wednesday's forecast shows mostly sunny and cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging between 17-26 degrees and a wind chill as low as zero, according to the NWS. More snow is expected to fall Friday, Saturday and Monday. 

