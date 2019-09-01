The town of Chesterton took local labor and contractor officials by surprise last week by so quickly following through on an inquiry to become the fifth community in the Region to adopt an ordinance targeting contractor tax fraud.
But the path toward the move has been more than two decades in the making and is part of a wider effort that has grown into a unique partnership between local labor and business interests, said Dewey Pearman, executive director of the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana.
The two groups, which are typically at odds across the negotiating table, have learned to come together around a few key measures aimed at fueling a healthy business climate for both, he said.
"We get things done, and we're both going for the same goal," said Randy Palmateer, business manager for the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council.
The shared goal is to keep jobs in Northwest Indiana with its skilled labor workforce, he said.
The two groups had made the rounds earlier seeking support for a "responsible bidder ordinance," which aims to ensure legal compliance, information disclosure and an even playing field when it comes to publicly funded projects, Palmateer said.
The predecessor for them all is the Project Labor Agreement, which while dating back to 1995, is still in use today on private and public projects throughout the Region, Palmateer said. This ordinance requires contractors to sign on with the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council and comply with local labor standards.
Carpenter's death fuels call for action
The tax fraud/payroll fraud ordinance adopted by Chesterton requires contractors to comply with the law by paying employees as employees, rather than the all-too-common practice of compensating them as independent contractors, Pearman has said.
Some contractors skirt the law to avoid paying Social Security, payroll taxes and unemployment and worker compensation, which then shifts that burden back on everyone who is following the law, he said.
The practice, according to the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, costs the state of Indiana $405 million each year.
There is also a morale driver to this effort, Pearman said.
"These workers are being exploited," he said.
The ordinance also has been adopted in Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart and Portage, Pearman said.
State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, who is among the lawmakers studying the issue, said she would like to see it enforced at the state level.
What's needed is more help and a way for state agencies to better communicate, she said. A hearing on the topic is scheduled for Thursday.
"This is a national problem," Beck said.
Approval of the ordinance by Chesterton came about a month after a 35-year-old carpenter fell and later died while working at the Eagle Crossing Apartments under construction east of Ind. 49 at 2113 Kelle Drive in town.
Mattias Miguel-Baltazar, who had an Indianapolis address but was carrying a Guatemalan identification card, was standing atop an 8-foot A-frame ladder July 22 while handing sheets of plywood overhead to other workers on the second floor of the building when he fell to the concrete foundation, police said.
Palmateer has called for an investigation into the payroll practices of the subcontractor that had employed Miguel-Baltazar.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said last week, "I have asked the Chesterton Police Department to provide me with the details about the company which had employed the decedent and whether the company was paying cash to the employee and thereby avoiding the tax consequences and whether the company was providing workers compensation benefits to its employees as required."
Leveling the playing field
The earlier "responsible bidder ordinance" has been adopted by 30 governmental and school entities throughout Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper and Starke counties, according to a list provided by Pearman.
The ordinance seeks information such as state records of the applying company, past company names, disclosure of law violations, staffing capabilities, names and other details of management, proof of bonding and a list of similar projects during the prior three years, according to Palmateer.
Pearman said the ordinance is aimed at "fly-by-nighter" contractors, which swoop into the area to make money and leave. Enforcement of the ordinance gives local entities a way to better know who they are dealing with, he said.
The Project Labor Agreements, which have been adopted by eight communities in Lake County and Portage in Porter County, attempt to level the playing field among contractors by requiring them to comply with the same standards set by local organized labor, Palmateer said.
The ordinance assures there will be no strikes or slowdowns in return for contractors complying with local union wages, work hours and safety conditions, according to the ordinance. It also calls for consideration of the hiring of military veterans (Helmets to Hardhats) and minority participation.
Pearman said the level of cooperation locally between labor and management on these issues is unique and has proven to be very effective.
He credits earlier leaders of the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana with having the foresight to keep his position away from the negotiating table, which has avoided the types of hard feelings that stand in the way of cooperation with labor representatives.
"They keep me ... out of that process," he said.
Palmateer said he too keeps clear of collective bargaining, which has helped labor in the Region stay strong despite opposing forces downstate.