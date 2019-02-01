If temperatures climb to the predicted 51 degrees by Monday, that would be a 70 degree difference in a four-day span, compared to Thursday morning's frosty minus 19 degree record temps.
However, as a warm-up is underway, so is the possibility of flooding.
On Friday businesses and residential buildings reported flooding due to issues with their pipes throughout the day. Red Lobster in Munster had water spurting from the ceiling, as seen in videos posted on social media. However, officials predict the Region's waterways shouldn't be too treacherous in the near future.
“We are aware with all of the melting and the frozen ground that rising water levels are a possibility, but we don't expect it to cause too much trouble according to our latest forecast information,” Little Calumet River Basin Commission Executive Director Dan Repay said.
Snow Thursday night into Friday led to gridlock on Northwest Indiana expressways Friday morning as police responded to dozens of slide-offs, spin-outs and other crashes.
A backup on the Borman Expressway, which began about 3:30 a.m. Friday when three semitrailers jackknifed in the eastbound lanes near Indianapolis Boulevard, lasted well into late morning.
Other crashes on eastbound I-80/94 near Cline Avenue, westbound I-80/94 west of Burr Street and westbound I-94, between the exits for U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35, were among many incidents to which police responded.
Traffic also was slow on U.S. 30, where motorists were experiencing significant backups both eastbound and westbound in Merrillville and Schererville.
A Merrillville school bus stopped at the intersection of 61st Avenue and and Taft Street was tapped from behind by a car sliding to a stop during its Friday morning route. Gina Wagenblast, a Merrillville Community School Corp. spokeswoman, said the bus driver pulled over to make a report, but continued with the route. She said there were no injuries reported.
The South Shore Line suspended service for a third day Friday because Metra needed more time to address damage caused by a CN freight train derailment and adverse effects from the weather, officials said.
The South Shore commuter rail line hoped to resume service Saturday between Millennium Station in Chicago and Carroll Avenue in Michigan City, but was not yet certain that could happen. Train tests were planned for Friday.
Porter and LaPorte County emergency management officials lifted a travel advisory Friday as temperatures climbed into the teens. Lake, Newton and Jasper counties remained under a travel advisory, which means routine travel or activities might be restricted in areas because of conditions.
Temperatures early Friday ranged from zero to 5 degrees, with wind chills of zero to 16 below, the National Weather Service said.
Temperatures rose to about 20 degrees by Friday afternoon and are expected to climb to the 30s by Saturday, the 40s by Sunday and possibly the 50s by Monday.
Freezing drizzle is possible for Saturday, followed by a chance of drizzle Sunday and a greater chance of rain Monday.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story. Gallery: Winter weather in the Region
Winter weather
Schererville Water Main Break
Water flows south along Burr Street near 78th Avenue in Schererville after a water main break on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Matt Erickson, The Times
Schererville Water Main Break
Crews begin work on a water main break Tuesday near 78th Avenue and Burr Street in Schererville.
Matt Erickson, The Times
Schererville Water Main Break
The front yard of a home at 7400 Burr St. between 75th and 78th avenues in Schererville is flooded Tuesday after a water main break.
Matt Erickson, The Times
Schererville Water Main Break
Water flows south along Burr Street near 78th Avenue in Schererville on Tuesday after a water main break.
Matt Erickson, The Times
Schererville Water Main Break
Crews begin work on a water main break Tuesday near 78th Avenue and Burr Street in Schererville.
Matt Erickson, The Times
Schererville Water Main Break
Water flows south along Burr Street near 78th Avenue in Schererville on Tuesday after a water main break.
Matt Erickson, The Times
Schererville Water Main Break
Crews begin work on a water main break Tuesday near 78th Avenue and Burr Street in Schererville.
Matt Erickson, The Times
