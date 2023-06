PORTER COUNTY — A heavy thunderstorm Thursday has left more than 5,000 NIPSCO customers without power, according to NIPSCO's website.

Many in the area have been without power since around 3 p.m. Maps indicate that locations north of Division Road and south of Evans Avenue west of Ind. 49 are affected. Much smaller areas of Merrillville and Dyer also are experiencing outages.

NIPSCO predicts that power will be restored between 7:30 and 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 3:45 p.m. for northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana. Residents can expect storms primarily inland of Lake Michigan, with the potential for hail and wind gusts strong enough to move loose objects outdoors and tear tree branches.

"All thunderstorms can produce cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, and heavy downpours will produce localized ponding on roads, fields and ditches," the NWS said in a statement. "Thunderstorm coverage will diminish this evening, ending after sunset."

