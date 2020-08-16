More than 90 new Region COVID-19 cases reported; state surpasses 80,000 cases

Northwest Indiana added almost a hundred new COVID-19 cases as the state surpassed 80,000 overall cases, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Three new fatalities were reported statewide, bringing Indiana's total to 2,924.
In NWI counties, death totals stood at 283 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
The new deaths were reported between Wednesday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 209 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County added 63 positive cases for a total of 8,095. Porter County had 13 more cases, upping its total to 1,460. LaPorte County increased by 21 to 1,000. Jasper County added one case for a total of 271. Newton County's count remained at 122.
ISDH reported 750 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 80,415. New cases were reported between Friday and Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department lists two patients currently hospitalized and 1,130 people recovered.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department on Thursday reported 815 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported Friday 1,229 positive COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Saturday: Portage Township, 538; Center Township, 408; Westchester Township, 142; Union Township, 77; Washington Township, 74; Liberty Township, 72; Porter Township, 45; Boone Township, 26; Pleasant Township, 26; Morgan Township, 24; Jackson Township, 19; and Pine Township, nine.
Deaths were reported as follows: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 15; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Sunday had 202 inmates and 110 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 106 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 906,851 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 8.9% total positive rate and 8% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects August 3 to 9.
The Region's seven-day positive rates include Jasper County, 12.4%; Newton County, 9.4%; Lake County, 9.2%; Porter County, 6.1%; and LaPorte County, 5.2%.
ISDH reports 70,174 tested in Lake County, 19,747 in Porter County, 15,251 in LaPorte County, 4,112 in Jasper County and 1,093 in Newton County.
New tests were administered between July 8 and Saturday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond.
Testing at those sites is available to anyone older than 12 who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
