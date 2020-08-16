More than 90 new Region COVID-19 cases reported; state surpasses 80,000 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Indiana added almost a hundred new COVID-19 cases as the state surpassed 80,000 overall cases, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Three new fatalities were reported statewide, bringing Indiana's total to 2,924.

In NWI counties, death totals stood at 283 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

The new deaths were reported between Wednesday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 209 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 63 positive cases for a total of 8,095. Porter County had 13 more cases, upping its total to 1,460. LaPorte County increased by 21 to 1,000. Jasper County added one case for a total of 271. Newton County's count remained at 122.