Multiple crashes slow traffic on Region interstates

Traffic is jammed up on Interstate 80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard early Friday. Three semitrailers jack-knifed in the area about 3:30 a.m., and crews were still working to clear the road.

 Courtesy Indiana Department of Transportation

Indiana State Police were responding early Friday to more than 20 crashes on Interstates 80/94 and 65.

Three semitrailers jack-knifed about 3:30 a.m. on eastbound I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard. The trucks had been cleared, but crews were still working on the road before re-opening all lanes, police said. 

Another crash on westbound I-80/94 west of Burr Street was among many slide-offs, spin-outs and other crashes to which police were responding to about 6:15 a.m.

Traffic was moving slowly on many state and federal highways across Northwest Indiana.

The South Shore Line suspended service for a third day Friday, because Metra needed more time to address damage caused by a CN freight train derailment and adverse effects from the weather, officials said.

The South Shore commuter rail line hoped to resume service Saturday between Millennium Station in Chicago and Carroll Avenue in Michigan City, but was not yet certain that could happen. Train tests were planned Friday.

Some schools and offices delayed opening or closed Friday because of the weather.

Porter County government warned residents a travel advisory remained in effect. Up to 2 inches of snow fell on roads in unincorporated areas of the county Thursday night into Friday, and conditions were slick.

A full crew of snowplows was dispatched at 4 a.m., but with temperatures still in the single digits salt may have reduced effectiveness until the sun rises and warms road surfaces.

Porter County was under a travel advisory, the lowest level of travel warning. Lake, Newton, Jasper and LaPorte counties remained under a travel watch, which means only essential travel — such as to and from work or in emergency situations — is recommended.

Temperatures Friday morning ranged from zero to 5 degrees, with wind chills of zero to 16 below, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures were expected to rise to about 20 degrees by Friday afternoon and then continue to rise overnight into Saturday.

